Thornton, CO

Teens Restore Car To Lift Up Someone Coming Out Of Homelessness

By Libby Smith
 2 days ago

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – For families coming out of homelessness, getting a car is a reconnection with society. It gives them the freedom to get to work, which helps them maintain stable housing. A high school senior is heading up an effort to save cars that will ultimately save those families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=007U58_0eK23xeF00

(credit CBS)

“I’ve always had a passion for cars,” said Oscar Proffitt, a senior at Stargate School in Thornton.

Proffitt is so passionate about cars that he started the Mechanics Lab, a club that focuses on car care.

“Everyone of these kids has varying levels of knowledge, and that’s completely okay. We learn from one another, we collaborate, and I try to get everyone involved,” Proffitt explained.

When the club meets once a week, members work on restoring a 2000 Acura. The car was a donation from a family who was planning to scrap it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EupTW_0eK23xeF00

(credit CBS)

“The rear brake rotors were completely shredded,” Proffitt said.

The students replaced the brakes and changed the oil, but the engine was in pretty good shape.

“The interior of the car was in really, really, rough shape, missing foam. It was not comfortable at all,” he recalled.

Some new foam and car seat covers took care of that. All the repairs paid for with money that Proffitt raised himself.

“I have applied for several grants and received money that way. We have also created crowdfunding pages for the local community,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fmjBz_0eK23xeF00

(credit CBS)

The Acura is almost ready. Proffitt and his fellow club members will donate it to the Denver Rescue Mission, where it will get a whole new life.

“We almost saved the car. The car was about to go to waste at a scrapyard, and we saved it, repaired it, and now it’s gig to go to a rehabilitating individual or family, who’s going to use this care to reconnect with society,” Proffitt told CBS4.

The connection that Proffitt is making with learning and giving will last him a lifetime, and change lives along the way.

“It’s an awesome feeling and I absolutely love it,” he said.

LINK: More Information About Spread the Warmth

Proffitt’s crowdfunding page is on the Stargate School Giving Platform. You can help out the Denver Rescue Mission be becoming a volunteer , or make a donation through our Spread The Warmth campaign. You can text “WARMTH” to 24365 or click here to donate online.

Thornton, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Homelessness#Stargate School#The Mechanics Lab#Acura#The Denver Rescue Mission
CBS Denver

Denver Police Seek Tips In Death Of Greggrey Higgins

DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Police Department are investigating the death of Greggrey HIggins on Feb. 16. (credit: Crime Stoppers) Denver Police Officers responded to 760 East Colfax Avenue at 11:08 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located the victim, Higgins, 39, and he was pronounced deceased. Anyone with any information about this homicide is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.
DENVER, CO
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

