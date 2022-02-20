ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Roy Keane can’t help but crack a smile as he recalls Man Utd legend Eric Cantona drinking champagne on nights out

By Giacomo Pisa
 2 days ago
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Roy Keane hilariously revealed Eric Cantona was 'really good on a night out' while live on air.

Cantona played for both Manchester United and Leeds, with the two teams facing off in a grudge Premier League clash on Sunday.

Keane cracked a smile as he recalled his relationship with Cantona Credit: Sky Sports
The pair enjoyed good times both on and off the pitch Credit: Action Images

And during the build up to kick off Sky Sports showed a package of Cantona, in which the Frenchman was enjoying a cold pint.

Keane though was surprised by his choice of drink, as he cracked a smile while sharing stories of their good times guzzling endless bottles of bubbly.

He said: "As I said [he was] a brilliant personality in the dressing room, when you're travelling with him. A good guy, classy guy.

"And as I said, really, really good on a night out as well.

"I'm surprised we saw him drinking a pint, when we used to go out there was always champagne, he's obviously made a few bob in his time at United."

Keane also lauded Cantona for the impact he had on the pitch.

The pair won the Premier League three times, in addition to two FA Cup's, while playing together at Old Trafford.

Keane said on his old pal: "The game is about characters and personalties, and Eric was up there with the best, but he also produced, he also produced on a matchday.

"A lot of clubs can have mavericks, but they don't turn up at the weekend, they're kind of lads during the week.

"But Eric turned up on a Saturday and done the business, and particularly in my time at the club he scored so many big goals in big games.

"And ultimately that's what it's about and I think that's why the fans love him as well."

Cantona played 181 times in total for Manchester United, scoring 81 goals and providing a further 62 assists in five glittering years at Old Trafford.

