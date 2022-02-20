Ranking the Green Bay Packers’ Offseason Needs

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are embarking on their most important offseason in years.

After an unprecedented three consecutive seasons of 13 regular-season wins led only to three bitter playoff failures, general manager Brian Gutekunst has to find a way to improve a roster while facing a $50 million hole in the salary cap.

Of course, it all starts with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Will the four-time MVP be back? And if so, how much cap relief will a contract extension provide/how much help is Rodgers willing to provide? Can the Packers afford to keep All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, who is scheduled to become a free agent? What about the futures of last year’s season-changing additions of linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and cornerback Rasul Douglas?

Knowing what we know – which isn’t much – here is a position-by-position look at the Packers, ranked in order of offseason need.

LaFleur Adds Clements to Coaching Staff, Loses Smith

Under Mike Smith's tutelage, Za'Darius Smith and Rashan Gary became stars.

Feb 18, 2022

Feb 18, 2022

Check out the moment when Charles Woodson delivered the news to LeRoy Butler that he had been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Feb 18, 2022

Feb 18, 2022

NFL.com Quarterback Index: Where Do Rodgers, Love Rank?

Aaron Rodgers finished second in Gregg Rosenthal's annual rankings. How about Jordan Love?

Feb 18, 2022

Feb 18, 2022

Ranking the Packers’ Offseason Needs

No. 11: Running Back

With Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, the Packers have one of the top one-two punches in the NFL. So long as Kylin Hill recovers from the ACL tear sustained at midseason, the Packers don’t even have a long-term need if they decide to move on from Jones after the 2022 season.

No. 10: Safety

Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage form a high-quality tandem but the depth is lacking. Henry Black wasn’t good enough as the No. 3 safety in 2021 and former seventh-round pick Vernon Scott fell off the face of the earth. Amos will be entering his final season under contract with a cap charge of almost $12 million. A well-deserved extension would kill two birds with one stone. Savage also will be entering his final year under contract, unless the team flips the switch on the fifth-year option. So long as Amos and Savage return, the need really is for depth.

No. 9: Quarterback

Signs point to Aaron Rodgers’ return to the team he’s led since replacing Brett Favre in 2008. Maybe Tom Clements is hungry for a paycheck, but it’s hard to believe a 68-year-old coach with no ties to Matt LaFleur would come out of retirement to coach Jordan Love and Kurt Benkert. If Rodgers is coming back, it presumably will be with a new contract. How long is that contract? And if it phases Love out of the equation altogether, is it time for the Packers to draft the next quarterback-in-waiting?

No. 8: Specialists

Questions, questions and more questions.

Those start with kicker Mason Crosby. Crosby is entering his final season under contract with a cap number of $4.735 million that will rank seventh among kickers. He is coming off a dismal season in which his 73.5 percent success rate on field goals ranked next-to-last among kickers with at least 20 attempts. He’ll turn 38 before the start of the season and the Packers can save almost $2.4 million by making a change. JJ Molson, who spent the year on the practice squad, has a big leg but wasn’t even a reliable kicker at UCLA.

Punter Corey Bojorquez, who was excellent to start the season but struggled down the stretch, will be a free agent. With a booming leg, it’s easy to see how he could be a man in demand.

Long snapper Steven Wirtel figures to be back with a challenger.

No. 7: Cornerback

When Jaire Alexander went down with a serious shoulder injury, the Packers tried but failed to land All-Pro Stephon Gilmore. Incredibly, not much more than an hour after Gilmore signed with Carolina, the Packers announced the signing of Rasul Douglas off Arizona’s practice squad. Gilmore was really good for the Panthers but Douglas was great. He ranked among the NFL leaders with five interceptions even though he started only nine games. It will be interesting to see how he’s viewed around the NFL when free agency begins. Will he be seen as the journeyman he had been? Or will he be seen as a lockdown corner? Slot corner Chandon Sullivan and injury-prone Kevin King also will be free agents. So, while Alexander and Eric Stokes could form a marquee duo, the depth is really lacking with only Shemar Jean-Charles, Kabion Ento and Kiondre Thomas under contract.

No. 6: Offensive Line

So long as David Bakhtiari finally gets past the ACL injury that ruined his 2021 season, the Packers are in good shape. Valuable veteran guard/center Lucas Patrick will be a free agent, as will veteran right tackle Dennis Kelly, and there’s a chance versatile right tackle Billy Turner will be released to save about $3.36 million against the cap. Even without those three players, the Packers could line up with a quality front of Bakhtiari at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Royce Newman at right guard and Yosh Nijman at right tackle. Then, when 2020 Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins returns from his ACL tear, he could be plugged in, really, at any position. Clearly, the Packers would need another tackle if they lose Turner and Kelly.

No. 5: Outside Linebacker

This one is tied to the fate of Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith. In terms of 2022 cap, Za’Darius Smith ranks fourth among edge rushers ($27.66 million) and Preston Smith ranks 13th ($19.72 million). Getting rid of both players would take care of more than half the team’s cap problems but also leave behind a paper-thin depth chart topped by Rashan Gary and Tipa Galeai/Jonathan Garvin. Chances are, the Packers will release Za’Darius Smith – he’s already scrubbed the Packers from his social-media accounts – and extend Preston Smith. Releasing Za’Darius Smith would save $15.28 million against the cap. Extending Preston Smith could easily cut his cap charge in half. Even with Gary and Preston Smith as the starting duo, the Packers would need more. Galeai and Garvin did next to nothing as the next men up in 2021. If the price is right, the Packers could re-sign veteran Whitney Mercilus.

No. 4: Receiver

So, signs point to Rodgers coming back. Would Rodgers come back without Davante Adams? That seems unlikely. So, let’s pencil in Adams returning on the franchise tag and with an eventual extension. Allen Lazard figures to be back as a restricted free agent, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown are set to be unrestricted free agents and Randall Cobb could be a cap-saving cut. So, the need here is rather large even with the best-case scenario of Adams coming back to “murder” opposing defensive backs for 2022 and beyond. The worst-case scenario looks something like this: Lazard, Juwann Winfree and Malik Taylor at receiver and Amari Rodgers in the slot. Rodgers might instantly retire if that’s the case.

No. 3: Tight End

The bad news is Robert Tonyan’s torn ACL robbed the team of a top weapon for the second half of the season. The good news is the injury likely means a lesser price tag to retain one of Rodgers’ trusted targets. After all, had he come close to replicating his 2020 production (88.1 percent catch rate, zero drops, 11 touchdowns), he might have gotten a big contract in free agency. While he’s under contract for 2022, Marcedes Lewis’ future is a mystery, too. He’s a reliable blocker and beloved leader. He also had a killer fumble against San Francisco, his position coach went to Denver and he will turn 38 in May. Josiah Deguara, a third-round pick in 2020, looks like a good role player but not a front-line performer.

No. 2: Defensive Line

The Packers have a true centerpiece with Kenny Clark. There’s nothing but questions, otherwise. The Packers could release Dean Lowry and save $4.08 million against the cap. Goodness knows they have cap problems and Lowry just isn’t an $8 million player. On the other hand, Tyler Lancaster will be a free agent and Kingsley Keke was released in January. That leaves Clark, TJ Slaton and Jack Heflin as the only other defensive linemen certain to be under contract. Even if Lowry and Lancaster return, the Packers need more up front. Then again, they always need more up front but never add any true contributors.

No. 1: Inside Linebacker

The Packers found an All-Pro in the free-agent bargain bin when they signed De’Vondre Campbell in June. The odds of lightning striking twice is somewhere between slim and none. Campbell was excellent and the Packers obviously would love to have him back. Will they be able to afford him? That depends largely on how he’s viewed by the other 31 teams. Will he be seen as the quality starter who wasn’t worth a significant investment when a free agent in 2020 and 2021? Or will he be seen as one of the best linebackers in the NFL? In other words, will he be viewed as a three-year, $20 million player or a three-year, $30 million player? If they can’t re-sign Campbell, this position immediately becomes the obvious starting point for every mock draft. The Packers just can’t go into a season with Krys Barnes and Ty Summers as the starters.