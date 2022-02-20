ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mikel Arteta reveals why Granit Xhaka refused to wear Arsenal captain’s armband in win over Brentford

By Joshua Mbu
 2 days ago
MIKEL ARTETA has revealed why Granit Xhaka refused to wear the captain's armband in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Brentford.

There was a mix-up after skipper for the day Alexandre Lacazette gave the armband to youngster Eddie Nketiah when he was subbed in the 84th minute.

Xhaka refused the armband to make sure it went to the person next in line to wear it, Tierney Credit: REUTERS
Tierney eventually got the armband Credit: OPTUS SPORT

Nketiah then went to give the armband to Switzerland international Xhaka, who was stripped of the captaincy in November 2019.

But Xhaka told Nketiah to hold on to the armband and then give it to Kieran Tierney - the person next in line for it - as a throw-in was about to be taken.

Tierney didn't hear Lacazette's initial calls to take the armband, so he got play back underway and eventually was given the armband.

On the incident, Arteta said: "Kieran [Tierney] was the next in line and that is the reason why.

"Maybe Eddie [Nketiah] didn't pick it up [the instructions], and Granit [Xhaka] told him you have to give it to Kieran. That's it."

Arteta's response could suggest Tierney is in the running to take up the role as captain full-time ahead of next season.

The Gunners haven't appointed anyone to take over from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who departed in January.

Instead, Lacazette - whose contract expires at the end of June - is the stand-in man for the time being.

Martin Odegaard could be another viable option for the position, with the midfielder already captaining Norway at international level.

