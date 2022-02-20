ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

CBI questions former NSE CEO Ravi Narain in connection with co-location case

omahanews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday questioned former chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange Ravi Narain in connection with the NSE co-location case in Mumbai, said sources. According to sources, this comes after the CEO and former managing director of...

www.omahanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

India Police Ratchet up Pressure on Top Bourse NSE After Yogi Saga

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's federal police have questioned the former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and her adviser as part of an investigation into suspected corporate governance lapses at the country's biggest bourse, a police source said on Tuesday. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) police officials also...
INDIA
MarketWatch

Overseas Citi exec touts commercial bank opportunities in Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya

Citigroup C, -1.17% executive Ebru Pakcan told Bloomberg the bank sees bullish prospects for its commercial banking arm in Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya. Pakcan, who is CEO of EMEA for Citigroup, said Tuesday the bank plans to focus on existing Citi clients with a presence in these countries. "We will be in the markets with a caveat that we are not going to go to very low or small enterprises, but rather focusing on making the Citi network available to existing clients with multiple countries' presence," Pakcan said in the Bloomberg article. Under CEO Jane Fraser, Citigroup has been shedding retail banking operations in 13 countries in Asia and Europe, as well as similar business units in Mexico. Citi is shifting to focus on building up its wealth management arm in countries such as United Arab Emirates. Shares of Citigroup are up 6.2% so far in 2022, compared to a dip of 8.8% by the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Vodafone looks to sell stake in Indian cell tower firm

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Vodafone (VOD.L) is looking to offload its 28.1% stake in Indian cell tower firm Indus Towers Ltd (INUS.NS), the telecom group said on Wednesday. The company said it had launched a sale of 63.3 million of Indus shares, or about a 2.4% stake, and was in talks with various parties regarding the sale of the remaining shares.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Playtech boss could join investor group for possible takeover bid

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The boss of British gambling software maker Playtech (PTEC.L) may participate in a takeover approach for the group led by its second-largest shareholder TTB Partners, the company said on Monday. Playtech Chief Executive Mor Weizer and a former company director, Thomas Hall, have approached TTB Partners...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nse#Cbi#Ani#Md#Sebi
Reuters

India's Jan trade deficit at $17.42 billion - trade ministry

NEW DELHI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India's merchandise trade deficit in January touched $17.42 billion, revised data released by the government showed on Tuesday. India's merchandise exports rose $34.50 billion from $27.54 billion a year earlier, while imports rose $51.93 billion in January from $42.03 billion last year. Reporting by...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Indian Government May Auction More Debt in 2021/22 -Sources

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian government may hold more debt auctions after its last scheduled tender for the fiscal year on Friday, two people familiar with the matter said, to take advantage of the relatively low cost of borrowing. The government had cancelled its last two weekly debt sales, each...
WORLD
Reuters

India foreign minister says willing to make investments in Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Wednesday the country is willing to make investments in Sri Lanka to help it ease a financial crisis. Sri Lanka has been suffering a severe shortage of foreign exchange, leading to widespread power cuts in recent days after...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
Reuters

India batter Yadav, seamer Chahar ruled out of Sri Lanka T20s

MUMBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Batter Suryakumar Yadav and fast bowler Deepak Chahar have been ruled out of India's three-match Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka at home, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday. Yadav was adjudged player of the T20 series in India's 3-0 win against West...
SPORTS
Reuters

India Insight: Digital diplomacy builds bridges

MUMBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - New Delhi’s digital diplomacy is making inroads. When India rolled out its online payments infrastructure to power real-time money transfers six years ago, it unwittingly laid the foundation for a technology-driven Belt and Road initiative. It gives Prime Minister Narendra Modi a more cost-efficient answer to China’s multi-trillion-dollar splurge on ports and pipelines in the intensifying battle for regional influence.
INDIA
Reuters

Amazon, Reliance set to lock horns over India's cricket media rights

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Amazon’s rivalry in India with oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries looks set to head to the cricket field, where they will likely battle media heavyweights for telecast rights to India’s premier cricket league with its hundreds of millions of viewers. Amazon.com Inc and Reliance Industries Ltd...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy