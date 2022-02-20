ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KD Sunday Spotlight: ‘No Hero Left Behind’ Is Saving Veteran Lives

By Briana Smith
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “Everyone’s transition is different,” said Eric Howze, the No Hero Left Behind co-founder. “Some people come back home to a great support system to knowing those resources that are out there to a home that is already possibly paid off.”

But after spending 10 years in the army and being deployed to Iraq, Howze didn’t have a celebratory return home.

“I myself was homeless on the street,” said Howze. “Instead of being escorted to the county jail, I was escorted to the veterans recovery center.”

While there, Howze discovered other veterans are fighting a similar battle.

Once he gained several skills and resources, he took on a new mission.

This time it was in Allegheny County, alongside his wife Christina Flewellen-Howze, who also served in the military.

“We started a program called No Hero Left Behind to actually be able to advocate for homeless and underserved veterans with our vision to reduce veteran homelessness and suicide,” said Howze.

According to the latest data from the Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 6,200 veterans committed suicide in 2019.

And when it comes to homelessness, the newest figures from hud shows about 106 veterans in Allegheny County were without a place to call home in 2020.

This data was collected on a single night in January.

Flewellen-Howze said the vet to vet support makes a big difference.

“It makes you feel more trusting of that person,” said Flewellen-Howze. “It’s like ‘Hey, I’ve been there. I know how you feel. Let me show you how it gets better or we can at least try to get better together.’ It’s nice to know you have somebody who will heal with you.”

No Hero Left Behind provides veterans with financial and mental health resources, support for homeless veterans on the street, as well as food and clothing to those who need it.

“All injuries are not physical, there are a lot that are moral,” said Howze. “We want to be able to offer that help to be able to enrich the lives of our veterans to provide a better chance at life for them.”

They also have special gatherings, so veterans can feel the camaraderie once again.

They had their annual skate event at the Hunt Armory Ice Rink.

It was a full circle moment for Howze and Rashawn Baugh who trained at the armory when they were in the military.

“It’s so important to engage with your battle buddies,” Baugh said. “You want to still have time to see them whenever you’re separated from service.”

A reminder that no matter how much time passes or where they settle, that promise to protect each other remains strong.

The co-founders said they were awarded property in North Versailles to expand their efforts, but they need more than $300,000to to renovate the space.

If you’re interested in donating, becoming a volunteer and/or need help, email Eric Howze at: noheroleftbehind22@gmail.com.

You can also contact the veteran crisis line 1-800-273-8255.

