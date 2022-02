Welfare reform in many states has meant less aid, lots less, for people who need it while some states sit on piles of unspent cash. Arkansas is one of the worst — a state fresh off giving huge income tax cuts to millionaires and quitting a federal unemployment program 10 weeks early because of the legislative belief that somebody, somewhere, may be getting a few too many pennies to feed their kids.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO