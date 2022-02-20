Ferry fire: Missing Euroferry Olympia passenger found, brought ashore

A woman has admitted causing the deaths of two of her children in a crash. Mary McCann, 35, of Bamford Avenue, Derby, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol. Daughter Lilly, four, and son Smaller, 10, died at the scene...
Firefighters and rescuers raced to free two truck drivers still trapped in a burning ferry off northwestern Greece Friday after most of the nearly 300 people on board were evacuated, while authorities said another 11 people were reported missing. The coast guard said 278 passengers and crew had been rescued...
Rescuers are painstakingly digging the last few inches of a tunnel in an attempt to reach a 5-year-old Moroccan boy who has been trapped in a dry, 104-foot well, for five days. Earlier reports from the scene Saturday wrongly claimed the crews had reached the child, named Rayan, when medical...
When you hear the word "adventure," it's such a pleasant-sounding word. The majority of individuals crave adventure in their lives, a way of living that requires them to make snap judgments without considering the implications. One such soul-searching explorer, however, made a hasty decision that ended his life.
A one-year-old Venezuelan boy was shot dead in his mother’s arms after Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard officers opened fire while trying to intercept a migrant boat on Sunday.Authorities from the Caribbean country claim they were acting in self-defence and said the boat’s captain ignored their warnings to turn back. Venezuelan leaders and human rights activists have criticised the use of deadly force and called for a full investigation.The child has been identified as Ya Elvis Santiago, the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian reported. His mother Darie Elvis Eliagnis Sarabia was also injured and was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital.The...
UFO or asteroid? A substantial glowing object was seen flying through the sky and was captured by at least three different cameras. This sight was seen over the skies in Alta, Norway and shared on YouTube by UFO Sightings Daily.
CAR customers were bemoaning their luck after a ghost ship carrying 1300 supercars caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. The vehicles, thought to be worth a combined £120 million, were among the vessel’s expensive cargo as 22 crew members were safely evacuated off the burning barge yesterday.
Rescue teams in Iceland located the bodies of all four occupants of a small plane that crashed into a lake while carrying tourists from the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium on a sightseeing trip. The Cessna 172 was discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest, at around 11pm local time...
A cargo ship carrying Porsches and Volkswagens has caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Portugal's navy said 22 crew members evacuated from the massive cargo ship into lifeboats as it sat ablaze and adrift after it caught fire near the mid-Atlantic Azores Islands. The Felicity Ace sounded...
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A cargo ship carrying luxury cars has been left floating adrift in the Atlantic Ocean after a fire on board forced the crew to abandon it. The Felicity Ace, a 656 foot-long roll-on/roll-off car carrying ship, caught fire Wednesday while transporting cargo including Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles from Germany to Rhode Island.
Miami Beach Police has shared footage of a helicopter crashing metres away from bathers on South Beach. Eyewitness video showed people wading towards the helicopter to rescue those on board. No-one on the ground was injured.
Police are searching for two people who claimed to have eaten 12 burgers in six minutes before leaving a restaurant without paying their three-figure bill.The pair are said to have asked to attempt an eating challenge run by a restaurant in Marlborough, Wiltshire on 5 February.But staff at the Bite Me Burger restaurant – which offers customers 12 free burgers if they can finish them within six minutes – said they explained the pair could not take part in the challenge, as it had to be pre-booked and it was a “very busy” Saturday night.The couple then ordered the...
AN Olympian who became an influencer has been accused of crashing his plane on purpose for likes after being filmed leaping from the aircraft. Trevor Jacob survived the horror crash thanks to a parachute he packed before take-off. The YouTube star and former US Olympian filmed the whole ordeal on...
MIAMI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Rescue crews recovered one body but hopes dimmed for 38 other people lost at sea over the weekend from a capsized boat off Florida's coast in an incident being treated as an ill-fatedhuman smuggling attempt, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday. The search-and-recovery operation...
A pregnant woman gave birth to her “miracle” premature baby after allegedly being shot three times by her Uber driver.The 36-year-old woman was shot twice in the stomach and once in the upper right thigh after getting into a dispute with the rideshare driver in College Park, Georgia, on Saturday night, police say. She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where her first child was delivered at seven months.The unidentified woman and her child are in a stable condition in intensive care in hospital. Police are hunting for the Uber driver.Her father Kenneth Anderson told 11 Alive that he...
Comments / 0