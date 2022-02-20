ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Queen will carry on with ‘light duties’ despite Covid infection, palace says

By Tony Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MOWqf_0eK1xPnj00

The Queen is experiencing “mild cold like symptoms” after testing positive for Covid but expects to be at her desk carrying out “light duties”, Buckingham Palace has said.

Concerns for the Queen, 95, will be heightened given her age and recent health scare but it appears the head of state is determined to carry out what tasks she can despite contracting the virus.

The diagnosis follows a string of Covid cases among the royal family and the Queen’s Windsor Castle team, with the Prince of Wales meeting the monarch the week he tested positive, and the Duchess of Cornwall also isolating after contracting the virus.

The shock announcement was made just a few weeks after the nation’s longest-reigning monarch reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on February 6.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.

The Royal Household has its own royal physicians and the Queen’s doctors will be on hand to take care of and monitor the head of state, with Professor Sir Huw Thomas, head of the Medical Household and Physician to the Queen, expected to be in charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MklK1_0eK1xPnj00

It is understood the Queen is following Covid guidelines on self-isolating after testing positive but Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to repeal all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England when he lays out his vision for the future on Monday.

The Queen is believed to be triple vaccinated but until recently had been on doctors’ orders to rest since mid October, after cancelling a run of engagements and spending a night in hospital undergoing preliminary tests.

Just a few weeks ago, the monarch had begun to resume her normal duties, hosting at Sandringham her largest reception in months, on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee anniversary, and a few days later held her first in-person audience with the Prime Minister in many weeks.

She now regularly uses a stick and recently commented about her mobility issues telling two senior military officers during a Windsor Castle reception “Well, as you can see, I can’t move,” when asked how she was.

It is likely the Queen will be working from her red boxes, sent to her every day and containing policy papers, Foreign Office telegrams, letters and other State papers from Government ministers and Commonwealth representatives that have to be read and, where necessary, approved and signed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=137ZCe_0eK1xPnj00

Earlier the Queen sent a message of congratulations to Team GB women’s curling team who became Winter Olympic champions after the men’s team won silver, but it is not known if she had tested positive at the time the words were signed off.

She told them: “I know that your local communities and people throughout the United Kingdom will join me in sending our good wishes to you, your coaches and the friends and family who have supported you in your great success.”

The Queen is believed to have spent time with Charles on Tuesday February 8, when he hosted an investiture at her Windsor Castle home, and a few days later he tested positive for Covid but made a quick recovery to full health.

Camilla has also tested positive for Covid, with Clarence House confirming on Monday February 14 that the duchess was self isolating.

It is the second time the future king has caught the virus, with Charles contracting Covid in March 2020 when he had mild symptoms, lost his sense of smell and taste and isolated at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate.

The Queen, whose husband the Duke of Edinburgh died 10 months ago, spent much of the pandemic in the safety of Windsor Castle, protected in “HMS Bubble”, the nickname given to her reduced household of dedicated staff.

The monarch, who for almost two years avoided contracting Covid, has served as a symbol of national stability during the pandemic, delivering two rare televised addresses to the nation weeks apart.

She reassured the country that the virus would be overcome, telling those in isolation: “We will meet again.”

But, amid the worst public health crisis for generations, she bade a sad farewell to Philip, her companion of 73 years, who died aged 99 in April 2021.

The Queen sat alone at his funeral during Covid restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tvBTq_0eK1xPnj00

Elizabeth II is the first British monarch in history to reach her Platinum Jubilee, and plans are in motion for a host of national festivities in June to mark the occasion.

Her reign has stretched from the post-war years through a new millennium and into a radically altered 21st century.

Her time on the throne has seen 14 prime ministers from the Second World War leader, Sir Winston Churchill, to Boris Johnson.

In her twilight years, she has been setting her affairs in order, using her Jubilee message to endorse her daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall, once a royal mistress, to be Queen Camilla and crowned at Charles’s side when he one day becomes King.

The Queen is the latest monarch from around the world to catch Covid.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, 82, and Spain’s King Felipe VI, 54, both tested positive for the illness on February 9.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince William Fury: Kate Middleton's Husband 'Sick' Of Prince Charles For Pushing 'Queen Camilla'? Duke Publicly Reacts To Queen Elizabeth's Wishes For Cornwall Couple

Prince William reportedly got "sick" of Prince Charles' royal advocacy. Prince William is one of the busiest members of the royal family as he usually represents the palace whenever Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles fail to do so. Aside from being the admirable husband of Kate Middleton, the Duke of Cambridge is also known as second in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth Confirmed Who She’d Like to Be Queen of England In a Shocking Public Statement

Queen Elizabeth II has remained low-key the past few months, but before her big day, she decided to drop a bombshell that answered everyone’s main question. On the eve of her Accession Day, where she’ll start to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June which marks her 70th year as a British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone when she finally confirmed she would like Duchess Camilla to be the next Queen once her son takes the throne, per People.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Boris Johnson
People

Camilla Will Be Named Queen Consort — But What's the Difference Between Queen Consort and Queen?

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is set to become "Queen Consort" when Prince Charles takes the throne one day, but what does the title mean exactly?. In a message released Saturday marking the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth becoming monarch, the Queen, 95, said that "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."
CELEBRITIES
FingerLakes1.com

The COVID-19 symptom that may be permanent

During the first wave of COVID-19, loss of taste and smell was a major symptom. Could this change in sense of smell be permanent?. A new study that is soon to be peer reviewed, found that for a specific group, their sense of smell is yet to return. Omicron lasts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
realitytitbit.com

The huge rock on Kimberly Menzies' finger hints at Soja Boy engagement

One of our favourite 90 Day Fiance couples, Kim and Usman – aka Soja Boy – could potentially have a wedding on the horizon after Kim posted a conspicuous picture on her Instagram the other day. In the picture, the reality TV star appears to be wearing an engagement ring and it has led 90 Day fans to speculate.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckingham Palace#Prince Of Wales#Engagements#British Royal Family#Uk#Windsor Castle#The Royal Household
The US Sun

The 8 Omicron symptoms most common in fully jabbed people

OMICRON continues to dominate the Covid scene, with thousands of new cases per day. Booster vaccines, taken by more 65 per cent of Brits, are considered the only meaningful protection against the strain. The top-up doses are effective at preventing hospitalisation in the vast majority of people who are infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

A Major Bombshell About The Queen’s Warning To Prince William And Prince Harry Just Leaked

Inside details about palace life have leaked, including a major warning The Queen issued to her grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, before they got married to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively. According to reports, the 95-year-old British monarch told her grandsons that “enough is enough” in terms of the divorces that the royal family have experienced over the years, and if they chose to get married, it would have to be for life!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Country
Spain
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Queen Elizabeth COVID Panic Grips Buckingham Palace

The health of Queen Elizabeth, 96, is being closely monitored amid fears that her son Prince Charles may have infected her with COVID-19 when they met on Tuesday. The Mail says she will be tested for “several days,” even though the palace would not say if she had tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Prince Philip was a ‘Greek god’ who ‘showed off like mad’, says Lady Pamela Hicks

The Queen’s bridesmaid and former lady-in-waiting, Lady Pamela Hicks has revealed that Prince Philip used to “show off” around the Queen and her sister Princess Margaret when they were younger.Hicks, 92, who is the cousin of the late Duke of Edinburgh, hosted a panel with her daughter, India Hicks called “70 Years of Duty and Friendship” on Friday evening, discussing her life-long friendship with Her Majesty.The talk was to celebrate the 70th anniversary since the Queen acceded to the throne, which will be marked on Sunday 6 February.Lady Pamela is the daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and the great-great-granddaughter of...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Darcey and Stacey's dad Mike is so wealthy that he bought their 715K home

Darcey and Stacey’s dad is a huge part of their lives and has supported them through thick and thin. The Silva sisters rose to fame from their appearance on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, and they haven’t looked back since. They now have their own spin-off show, Darcey & Stacey so viewers can keep up to date with the twin’s hectic lives.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Is Monarch's Health Deteriorating? 'Queen Camilla' Searches Skyrocketed After Her Majesty Mentioned Prince Charles' Wife In A Statement

Queen Elizabeth has been sparking health concerns since last year after she spent a night in hospital. Since her shocking hospitalization, Her Majesty has kept a low profile while also reducing her workload to focus on her health. Following her trip to the hospital in October 2021, reports about her...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

517K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy