ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Kamila Valieva saga casts shadow over curtain call for cheerless Winter Olympics

By Mark Staniforth
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ECg6i_0eK1xOAE00

The Olympic Flame was snuffed out over Beijing’s Bird’s Nest stadium on Sunday night, concluding a Winter Games which will always be remembered as the one in which an ethereal figure skater fell to earth.

Fifteen-year-old Kamila Valieva is already back in Russia, having arrived initially to light up the Chinese capital with an otherworldly short program, before her tragic and almost incomprehensible truth emerged.

The treatment of Valieva – not just by her closest coaches who were so rightly and memorably excoriated by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach , but by all those complicit in the ongoing Russian doping saga including, ultimately, Bach himself – left another indelible stain on a Games that were never exactly destined to be whiter-than-white.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qUHJV_0eK1xOAE00

Soiled by allegations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, bludgeoned into a collective state of dread and nervousness by gruellingly strict Covid protocols, locked down beneath half-empty grandstands with ‘No Cheering’ signs, Beijing was the Winter Olympics that fun forgot.

Sure, as always, there were inspiring moments that will live long in the memory, not least amid the unrelenting drama of the figure skating rink, on which Nathan Chen reached for the stars to the strains of ‘Rocket Man’, and Alexandra Trusova nailed five quad jumps and stormed off stage-left.

There was glorious and overdue redemption for Lindsey Jacobellis , who won two gold medals aged 36, 16 years after missing her opportunity when she crashed in the snowboard-cross with the finish line at her mercy.

And there was, of course, the thrilling final Sunday on which Eve Muirhead, having overcome setbacks and staged so many great escapes, rallied her Great Britain curling team to seal gold 20 years after Rhona Martin sent down her famous ‘Stone of Destiny’.

But elsewhere there were unrelenting tales of pock-marked drudgery and despair, anger and recrimination. The pressure told on Mikaela Shiffrin, a hot favourite for multiple individual and team medals who left Beijing with none.

There was no snow, then there was fake snow, then there was too much snow. Weather conditions in Zhangjikou became so bleak the blue riband men’s 50km cross-country was lopped to 30km, much to the dismay of Britain’s Andrew Musgrave , who turned Twitter blue in protest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLxRO_0eK1xOAE00

Meanwhile back at the seethingly alluring skating rink, Trusova ranted and raved close to Russian TV microphones as her five quads counted only for silver and her club-mate Anna Shcherbakova waltzed off with gold.

Muirhead’s late heroics, and the silver medal for Bruce Mouat less than 24 hours earlier, sploshed gloss on a fairly dismal set of British performances that surely ought to conjure serious questions about where the nation’s winter funding is best aimed.

Genuinely inspiring moments like those from 17-year-old Kirsty Muir, who scored top 10 finishes in both Big Air and slopestyle, were not matched in the sliding chutes – with an honourable exception for Brad Hall’s sixth-placed and unfunded four-man bobsleigh team – or on the short-track rink.

If Britain needs to pull back and plot a tighter and more focused winter sports future, the same can be said for the Olympic movement as a whole, having lurched and misfired through the last two, Covid-hit Olympics like a last-placed and trigger-happy biathlete.

Having stood up so eloquently to the outside forces accused of making Kamila Valieva’s life a misery, Bach was back to his smug and blustering best on Sunday as he declared the closure of a “truly exceptional” Winter Olympics.

The Olympic Villages, said Bach, were “outstanding”. The venues? “Magnificent”. The organisation? “Extraordinary”. Platitudes poured and bobble-hatted heads surely shook in disagreement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nfj3g_0eK1xOAE00

There is a running joke in British media circles over the premature adoption of superlatives to describe the health of a particular Games, going back to Vancouver in 2010 when a declaration in the negative threatened to spark an international incident.

Even earlier, a national newspaper writer incurred considerable wrath when he renamed the host city of the 1981 World Athletics Championship ‘Deadmonton’, sparking the not inconsiderable wrath of his Canadian hosts.

Atlanta in 1998 is generally seen as the benchmark for dismal Olympic Games, its scant highlights and daily logistical nightmares ensuring it is often afforded such an unwanted sobriquet.

But for all its Stones of Destiny, its Rocket Men, its quad-lutzes and its triple-corks, it is difficult to dissociate the Beijing Games from the awful, abiding image of a 15-year-old figure skater unravelling before our eyes.

Factor in the closed-loop lockdown, the daily nose-prods and face masks, the haphazardly enforced social distancing, the lukewarm cabbage dumplings, the interminable missed connections and the biting cold, and it can be said with no compunction that, as an exercise in sustained joylessness, Beijing really did take the biscuit.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
Person
Bruce Mouat
Person
Rhona Martin
Person
Eve Muirhead
Person
Thomas Bach
Person
Andrew Musgrave
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Eileen Gu’s Instagram comment causes fury in China

Olympic gold medal freestyle skier Eileen Gu has upset some social media users with her comments about using VPNs in China.The "Great Firewall of China" blocks numerous sites including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google and YouTube. The government prefers to use local companies, registered in China, so it can have more control over their operations, tax, and content it deems sensitive.Throughout the Beijing Winter Olympics, the pro-skier has been uploading inspirational posts about her experience at the games on Instagram, a blocked site, prompting one user to ask how she's allowed to use the restricted platform.“Why can you use Instagram...
WORLD
Houston Chronicle

What Eileen Gu told her friends about picking China

Before she became a global sensation and geopolitical lightning rod, Eileen Gu was a girl who liked to run through the streets of San Francisco. “She was an amazing cross-country runner,” said Carin Marrs, who coached Gu in cross-country and track at University High School. “It was an outlet for her.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympic Games#Winter Olympics#Chinese#Russian#Covid#Rocket Man
Fox News

Chinese officials interrupt live TV broadcast, push reporter out of frame

Chinese officials could be seen in a viral video Friday attempting to end the live broadcast of a Dutch television reporter at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. "Our correspondent was pulled away from the camera by security guards at 12:00 pm live in the NOS Journaal," the Dutch station, NOS Journaal, tweeted Friday along with the video. "Unfortunately, this is increasingly becoming a daily reality for journalists in China. He is fine and was able to finish his story a few minutes later."
CHINA
Reuters

Eileen Gu's China choice pays off... for now

BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - When Eileen Gu won Olympic gold in the Big Air, sales of her red Anta ski suit, complete with slipdrag reduction technology, surged 20-fold on Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com. Luckin Coffee sold out of Gu-endorsed drinks, with a spike in cup-holders bearing her image, and...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Vancouver, CA
Country
Russia
Deadline

Dutch Journalist Interrupted In Winter Olympics Live Shot, Dragged Off-Camera By Chinese Authorities

Chinese authorities interrupted a Dutch journalist’s live report on the Winter Olympics Friday, dragging him off-camera and creating confusion as to why his broadcast was halted. The live standup outside the National Stadium saw Sjoerd den Daas, a correspondent for Dutch outlet NOS Nieuws, manhandled by a volunteer security guard in plainclothes and a red arm band. The officer stopped den Daas’s attempt to continue, yelling over him and forcing him to stop. Several other guards watched the incident standing nearby, but it was unclear as to why the broadcast was stopped. “When asked, they couldn’t say what we had done wrong,” the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

Nathan Chen Performs An Encore At Winter Olympics And It's Flippin' Fantastic

U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen has already completed his redemption story with a gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics and on Sunday it was time for an encore performance at the gala exhibition. Chen again rose to the moment, executing a perfect backflip on ice. Now that’s a finale....
SPORTS
Slate

The Stunning Olympic Pairs Figure Skating Competition Got a Perfect Ending

If one just looked at the results of the Olympic pairs free skate in Beijing, one might think it was a boring event. The top six teams from the short program ended up in the exact same placements in the end. And yet, to watch it live, the pairs free skate was a thrilling clash of the titans. Team after team threw down impeccable skates that raised the bar for what it would take to win Olympic gold. Multiple times I watched a pair hit their final pose and thought to myself, “I really don’t think anyone could beat that. I mean, they’d have to be near perfect!” And then the next team would go out there and give one of the best skates of their lives.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Daily Mail

Silver medal-winning US pairs figure skaters Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier are sued for performing to House of the Rising Sun by Heavy Young Heathens

Brothers Robert and Aron Marderosian, professionally known as Heavy Young Heathens, have filed a lawsuit saying NBC, U.S. Figure Skating, and figure skaters Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier violated their copyrights by using their version of House of the Rising Sun at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The brothers said...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

The Independent

517K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy