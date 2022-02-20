ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Patrick Stewart suggests that wasn’t his voice in the Doctor Strange 2 trailer after all

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWXEB_0eK1xNHV00

Patrick Stewart has poured cold water on the idea that he will be returning as Charles “Professor X” Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

The actor played the character in numerous films across the X-Men franchise, making his final appearance in 2017’s Logan .

Now, with X-Men falling under the umbrella of Marvel Studios following the 2019 Disney-Fox merger, it is widely expected that the X-Men will feature within the main MCU ( Marvel Cinematic Universe) canon.

In the most recent trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , fans thought they were able to identify the voice of Stewart’s character .

It was assumed that Professor X would be introduced to the MCU by way of the Multiverse – which recently saw characters from the Amazing Spider-Man films and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy crossover into the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home .

However, speaking to ComicBook.com , Stewart appeared to shut down speculation that he had featured in the trailer at all.

“You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago. So, I can’t be held responsible for that,” he said.

The actor had previously suggested that he would be unwilling to return to the role, with Logan serving as a conclusive end point for the character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HuJrD_0eK1xNHV00

However, it’s worth noting that Marvel has often gone to considerable lengths to keep forthcoming plot developments under wraps.

Before the release of No Way Home , Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire explicitly denied rumours that they would be reprising their Spider-Man roles in the new film – though their denials were later found to be false.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: More Alleged Images of Tom Cruise as Iron Man Surface

There's no denying that the entire Marvel fandom is still reeling following the triumphant returns of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home but if you think all the surprises end there, we're barely scratching the surface as the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will reportedly be home to more stunning cameos.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: New Evidence Confirms Lashana Lynch is Playing Captain Marvel

It looks like Lashana Lynch is indeed going to play Captain Marvel. The new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gave us a lot of glimpses at the upcoming sequel which is looking like it's going to be the most bonkers adventure in the MCU yet as Doctor Strange is set to travel into the multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Ryan Reynolds and Marvel stars in new Netflix movie

Netflix has finally offered up a first proper look at The Adam Project, an upcoming sci-fi movie that'll see Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds share the screen with Marvel stars Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana. Written by Banshee's Jonathan Tropper and directed by Shawn Levy, who fairly recently worked with Reynolds on...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2’s most exciting cameo leaked, but there are conflicting rumors

We’re in it now. We’re in the multiverse of Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors where anything is possible. New leaks appear almost every day, just like what happened with Spider-Man: No Way Home. But those Spidey leaks only talked about the film’s two major surprises, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Anything goes in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel has the luxury of using absolutely any cameo it wants, whether it’s characters who appeared already in the MCU, characters from the Fox universe, the Sony Spider-Men, or the Netflix shows. That is because Disney controls most of the characters now, and it also has a very lucrative partnership with Sony. But just because Marvel can use any character it wants doesn’t mean it will. And we now have conflicting Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors concerning another beloved actor: John Krasinski.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Patrick Stewart
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Key Details About Tom Cruise's Iron Man Reportedly Revealed

The Tom Cruise MCU rumors continue to spread. We're still a few months away from the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but the upcoming film top-billed by Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen already has the rumor mill spinning. As it stands, a lot of speculation surrounds the project — from rumors of the X-Men appearing to Wanda Maximoff serving as the big bad but the topic that has everyone talking as of late is Tom Cruise's alleged involvement in the film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Marvel Universe#Film Star#Disney Fox#Multiverse#No Way Home
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Channing Tatum Won’t Watch Marvel Movies After ‘Gambit’ Cancellation: ‘I Was So Traumatized’

As the Marvel universe continues to expand at a rapid pace, it seems like a new Hollywood star is cast as a superhero every day. In fact, it’s almost rarer to find an A-list star who is not developing a comic book movie. Channing Tatum occupies that rarified air, and the “Magic Mike” star does not expect that to change anytime soon. In fact, he does not even watch Marvel movies. In an interview with Variety, Tatum says he is still not over the collapse of his planned X-Men spinoff “Gambit,” and the unmade project has soured him on all...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Doctor Strange's Benedict Wong replaced by Godzilla star in new movie

Marvel star Benedict Wong has been replaced by Godzilla's Ken Watanabe in new sci-fi movie True Love. The new film, which is helmed and written by Watanabe's Godzilla director Gareth Edwards, has already packed an impressive cast including Gemma Chan, John David Washington, Allison Janney, Marc Menchaca and Sturgill Simpson.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Hottest Celebs Over 40

Over the hill? More like over-the-top sexy! Some of Hollywood’s hottest and most glamorous stars — think Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman and Sofia Vergara — prove that some things get better with age. For Lopez, her age-defying beauty begins within. “Every day, I say, ‘I am youthful...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Star Trek’ Cast, Including Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, Returning for Fourth Film

Click here to read the full article. They’re boldly going back. Paramount is planning to enter negotiations for “Star Trek” stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg to return to the Enterprise for their fourth tour of duty in the venerable sci-fi franchise. The announcement was made by J.J. Abrams during the Paramount Investors Day Presentation on Feb. 15. “We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new ‘Star Trek’ film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new...
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in February 2022

With winter storms still sweeping through the land, it might be nice to stay in and watch some movies on your streamer of choice. While Netflix is increasingly interested in its own original films, they are still committed to bringing you plenty of classic catalogue titles, including a whole bunch in February. It was hard to pick our favorites, but we tried anyway.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars Actor Adam Driver Rumored to Join the MCU

It looks like the Oscar-nominated actor might be joining the MCU. There is no doubt that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is currently the number one movie franchise thanks to the large success of its films and TV shows. The franchise has also attracted some of the best actors in the world like Anthony Hopkins, Robert Redford, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ben Kingsley, Cate Blanchett, and many more. It has also turned some of its actors to become big movie stars like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, the late Chadwick Boseman, among others. In other words, there are a lot of talents that have joined the franchise and it looks like they are recruiting yet again another award-winning actor.
TV SHOWS
Cinema Blend

New Doctor Strange 2 Trailer Cracks Open The Multiverse And Unleashes All Kinds Of Crazy

It was basically just a few weeks ago that audiences everywhere got a special sneak peek at Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, as the first trailer for the movie was included as the post-credits scene in Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was terrifically exciting to watch, and provided us a great look at the movie – but now we have a brand new extended look at the film, and it's actually even better and crazier.
MOVIES
NYLON

Everything Coming to Netflix March 2022

Right now, Netflix is riding high off our current obsession with scam artists, as The Tinder Swindler tops the streaming service’s global film charts and Shonda Rhimes’ Anna Delvey miniseries Inventing Anna does the same for television. It’s been a strong start to 2022 at La Casa de Ted Sarandos, and from the looks of it, the streamer has no intentions of slowing down. With just one glance at the list for new content coming in March, it’s clear Netflix has plenty for everyone to get excited about.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jack Quaid Joins Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Jack Quaid is scaring up a new role. The Scream actor is joining Oppenheimer, the World War II-era biopic from filmmaker Christopher Nolan, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Nolan’s Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the scientists behind the atomic bomb. Quaid joins a call sheet that includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie.More from The Hollywood ReporterDane DeHaan Joins Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' (Exclusive)'Dune' VFX House DNEG Going Public in $1.7 Billion SPAC DealFlorence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie Join Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' (Exclusive) Nolan penned the script and is producing with his...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

517K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy