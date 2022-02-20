ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savage, MN

Minnesota dad dies in accident while vacationing in Mexico

By Declan Desmond
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04H1xZ_0eK1wTwK00
Andrea Johnson, GoFundMe

Donations are pouring in for the family of a Minnesota man who died unexpectedly while on vacation in Mexico.

Tyler Moening, 39, lived with his wife and two young daughters in Savage. He was killed in a bike accident within a day of arriving with his family in Riviera Maya, a popular tourist destination on the eastern coast of the Yucatán Peninsula, last weekend.

Born in Bemidji, Moening was raised in Walker, and excelled in sports like football and wrestling at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School, his obituary says. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in graphic design at Minnesota State University Moorhead, where he met "the love of his life and future wife," Rebecca:

After college, Tyler moved to the Twin Cities area where he began his career working in Business Computer Software sales. Tyler worked for the companies Epicor, Oracle and most recently, he was an Account Executive for Salesforce. Tyler excelled greatly at his work and was very well respected for his work ethic and leadership style.

He and Rebecca were married in 2012, and welcomed their first daughter Mila two years later, and a second girl, Eva, in 2017.

"Tyler was a wonderful husband to Rebecca and father to Mila and Eva, whom he loved more than words can say," the obituary says.

He was also remembered as "an absolute Minnesota Vikings football fanatic," having held a season ticket for home games and traveling with friends to cheer for the team at away games. He even had a Viking-themed "Man cave," which was a "sight to behold and is truly an impressive display of Minnesota Viking art and memorabilia."

According to a GoFundMe set up on his family's behalf, a police investigation showed that "while riding his bike at night he hit a curb and he and the bike fell down a fairly steep area where he hit his head on a rock."

In the days since, the GoFundMe has come within striking distance of clearing its fundraising goal of $100,000. As of this writing, it's raised over $91,000 in donations.

A celebration of life will be held at the Bluewater Lodge, 7051 Wintergreen Trail NW, Walker, MN, next Saturday at 3 p.m. Guests are encouraged to "bring your favorite memory of Ty to share and dress in your favorite Vikings gear" in honor of "the team’s #1 Fan."

"The outpouring of love is confirmation of how loved Tyler was," reads one of the updates on the GoFundMe. "Thank you so much for all the donations."

Comments / 19

Virginia Prendergast
2d ago

Anyone going to Mexico at this time is el coocoo loco...HAVE YOU NO IDEA OF WHAT GOES ON THERE AND ESPECIALLY NOW.

Reply(6)
14
hammer 18
2d ago

God takes the good ones and leaves the bad ones. that's why I'm still here.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 22

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,012 newly reported cases and 32 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 11,993. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18. Wednesday's update will include...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Aria Event Center in Minneapolis sold to Twin Cities church

The Aria Event Center in Minneapolis' North Loop has been sold to a suburban church group for $10 million. The popular North Loop wedding venue has a note on its website saying: "We are announcing the news that our building has been acquired by a respected partner/client we’ve worked with for over three years. Due to this, we are foregoing any additional bookings."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savage, MN
Walker, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, MN
State
Minnesota State
Walker, MN
Obituaries
City
Bemidji, MN
City
Walker, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
Savage, MN
Crime & Safety
Walker, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Videos show aftermath of large pileup near Fargo in Monday blizzard

More than a dozen vehicles were involved in a pileup on Interstate 94 near Casselton, North Dakota, during Monday's blizzard. Emergency crews responded to the crash on the westbound lanes of the interstate Monday morning, where photos showed whiteout conditions that prompted no-travel advisories in many areas of North Dakota and the eventual closure of I-94 between Fargo and Jamestown due to blizzard conditions.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Mexico#Accident#Bachelor Of Fine Arts#Epicor#Oracle#Salesforce#Minnesota Vikings
Bring Me The News

Video: Pileup during blizzard on Minnesota highway a 'major mess'

Video from a Minnesota towing company shows the dramatic aftermath of a pileup during blizzard conditions Friday. The scene, on Highway 371 between Brainerd and Nisswa, looks like something out of an apocalypse movie, with dented cars off the road, and trucks barely visible in the blowing snow. The video was shared on Facebook around 2 p.m. Friday by Collins Brothers Towing Of St. Cloud, Inc. Here it is:
BRAINERD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Accidents
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
58K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy