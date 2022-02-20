ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

What is DDA in gaming and why is it so controversial? FIFA 22, EA & more

dexerto.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA controversial topic in the FIFA (and gaming) community relates to DDA, what it means, and how it impacts video games. Here, we’re running through everything that’s known about Dynamic Difficulty Adjustment mechanics, their place in FIFA 22, and much more. The term DDA may be new...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Controversial ‘Street Fighter 6’ logo may be an altered £47.99 stock image

After the logo for Street Fighter 6 was met with criticism by fans, it’s now reported that it could merely be an altered stock image that costs £47.99. As spotted by Aurich Lawson on Twitter, the newly-announced Street Fighter 6 logo looks remarkably similar to an Adobe stock image that costs £47.99 for an extended license.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is a World of Warcraft Expansion Coming Out in 2022?

A World of Warcraft expansion coming out in 2022 is becoming less likely as Blizzard stalls the release of Shadowlands patches. According to Blizzard Entertainment, Patch 9.2 will be the final patch of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands and will release on Feb. 22. Shadowlands has been criticized by players for...
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Mechanics#Ea#Video Game#Dda#Electronic Arts Inc#Ea Patent
PC Gamer

Call of Duty may be skipping 2023, but Warzone 2 will fill the gap

For the first time since 2004, it looks like Call of Duty will go a year without a mainline game in the series in 2023. According to a report from Bloomberg, the Treyarch-developed Call of Duty game planned for 2023 will be delayed one year to 2024. The new Infinity Ward Modern Warfare sequel announced for this year is still on track, as are plans to release a sequel to the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Street Fighter 6 is coming, with incredibly detailed toes

At the season final of the Capcom Pro Tour, and following a week-long teaser campaign, Capcom finally announced Street Fighter 6. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the greatest fighting game series in history (sorry Mortal Kombat fans) and six years since the release of Street Fighter 5, one of the more divisive entries after the almost universally beloved Street Fighter 4.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FIFA
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

World of Warcraft's last major Shadowlands patch is out today

Today marks the last major update for World of Warcraft's latest expansion, Shadowlands. Patch 9.2 is called Eternity's End and adds a whole bunch of stuff that I don't quite understand as an outsider, and other stuff that I do. The biggest add is definitely 9.2's brand new zone, Zereth Mortis, which is home to a new faction called The Enlightened.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Cyberpunk 2077 Players Discover Secret Changes Made to the Game

CD Projekt Red released an absolutely massive Cyberpunk 2077 update this week on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Update 1.5, as it's called, drastically overhauled the game across the board and was accompanied by patch notes that revealed and detailed everything CDPR did to the game with the update, or so we thought. The patch notes are huge and go into great detail, but players haven't discovered they don't come close to detailing everything that has been changed with the update.
VIDEO GAMES
Space.com

These Lego Movie 2 and Overwatch deals at Amazon are the play of the game

It seems like things are getting more expensive at an alarming rate these days, but at least these Lego sci-fi and gaming sets let you save while you play. Queen Watevra's 'So-Not-Evil' space palace from The Lego Movie 2 is £20 off on Amazon and comes with 997 pieces. If that's not your thing though then maybe 33% off an Overwatch playset with minifigures is perfect for you. It's down to just £19.99 while stocks last.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Minecraft amiibo for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have been delayed

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibos for Minecraft's Steve and Alex have been delayed. As per the announcement below, which came about earlier today on February 22, Nintendo has been forced to push back the scheduled launch of the two new amiibos. While the Steve and Alex amiibos were originally set to release in Spring 2022, they've now been pencilled in for "later in 2022."
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Cyberpunk 2077 technical update addresses discs not working on PS4

Cyberpunk 2077 is a massive and ambitious sci-fi RPG held back by a tumultuous launch and a variety of issues and bugs. With the recent 1.5 patch update, Cyberpunk 2077 is more feature-complete, polished, and stable than ever before, and includes enhancements for current-gen consoles. However, the patch also included...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

There will reportedly be no mainline ‘Call Of Duty’ game in 2023

The Call Of Duty series will not receive a new mainline title in 2023, the first time in nearly two decades, creeps. Activision is reportedly pushing back the upcoming 2023 entry in the series after the most recent installment, 2021’s Call Of Duty: Vanguard from Sledgehammer Games, failed to live up to the company’s expectations. The 2023 entry is allegedly being developed by Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War maker Treyarch.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Dragon Age 4 Reportedly Arriving Within 18 Months

Dragon Age 4 will likely be released within the next 18 months, according to a report from Venturebeat's Jeff Grubb. Speaking on his show GrubbSnax (paywall), Grubb said he expected the game to arrive in late 2023 (H/T Eurogamer). The game has been in development since at least 2017, and despite BioWare aiming for a 2022 release, reports published last month indicated the game likely wouldn't arrive until 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Capcom's Street Fighter 6 logo woes just got even worse

Yesterday we brought you the news that the Street Fighter 6 logo is being poorly received by gamers and designers alike – and things are going from bad to worse for the controversial design. Now, the creator of a stock image is attempting to sell their design to Capcom, thanks to its uncanny similarity to the new logo.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Suffers From Another New Sentinel Exploit

Another Sentinel exploit is making the rounds in Apex Legends, once again charging it instantly. Cut off the head of one bug and two more take its place. That certainly seems to be the trend in Apex Legends, at least. It seems that not long after being fixed, a new exploit has surfaced for the Sentinel which, like before, allows for instant charging.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Sports Rumor Says Popular Wii Sports Character Will Return

Earlier this month, Nintendo Switch Sports was officially revealed, bringing back a number of popular activities from Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort. To the disappointment of many, the game will not retain the Mii characters that originally appeared in those games, as the characters have been redesigned. However, a datamine of Nintendo Switch Sports suggests that the names of all of the Mii characters from Wii Sports Resort are in the game's files, including Matt! In the 15 years since Wii Sports released, Matt has become something of an internet sensation, as fans of the game continue to play up his skill in Boxing and Swordplay.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy