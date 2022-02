Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Mr Blockbuster Jerry Bruckheimer is producing a live-action movie with Paramount based on the popular toy franchise Beyblade. Neil Widener and Gavin James are scripting the project, whose plot details are being kept under wraps. The spinning top toys – a competitor of Pokemon – were originally developed by Japanese firm Takara and have been licensed by different toy companies including Hasbro. The battling tops concept inspired manga, anime and comics series, followed by localized international TV versions, all based around a Beyblade fighting tournament. Early Beyblades included Ultimate Frostic Dranzer, Spin Dragoon and Saizo. The tops...

