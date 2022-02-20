ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

God of War Ragnarok Unlikely to Get Delayed Into 2023 – Rumour

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo game delays are always a very real possibility, but that’s been doubly true over the last couple of years thanks to the pandemic. 2022 has got a number of major games supposedly coming out, but it’s not surprising that questions...

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘God Of War’ mod will make Atreus the playable protagonist

A new mod in the works for God Of War will make Atreus the main playable character. The mod creator, Specilizer, shared a new video on YouTube featuring Kratos’ son fighting Baldur as opposed to the God Of War himself (thanks, Eurogamer). The gameplay shows Atreus using his bow...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

God of War mod makes Atreus a real (playable) boi

A new God of War mod will make Areus playable, and let players step into the shoes of Kratos Jr when it's eventually complete. The new mod comes from Speclizer (thanks, Eurogamer), a modder who we've seen doing work on numerous games beforehand. This time though, they're working on a God of War mod that will let players take on the role of Atreus, as you can see from the lengthy gameplay demonstration shown off just below.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Insider Shares God of War: Ragnarok Release Date Update

God of Warr: Ragnarok is scheduled to release this year via the PS4 and PS5, but there's still no word when it will exactly hit the pair of PlayStation consoles. Unfortunately, there's still no word of a precise release date, official or unofficial. That said, there's a new update on the game and its release from a prominent industry insider and leaker, and it has good news, though nothing overly exiciting.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Schreier
Person
Christopher Judge
GamesRadar+

Horizon Forbidden West finds room for Kratos' shack from God of War

Horizon Forbidden West features a God of War-themed easter egg for players to uncover. In actual fact, Guerrilla's sequel features a slate of God of War-related easter eggs, all leading into one big tribute to Kratos. Horizon Forbidden West dots a number of figures all around its massive in-game world, which effectively take the player on a big treasure hunt.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES
UPI News

Rockstar Games announces more fixes to 'Grand Theft Auto' remasters

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Rockstar Games announced on Thursday that more fixes are coming to its remasters of classic Grand Theft Auto games. "New patches are coming next week for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition across all platforms. We appreciate the community's patience and support," the company said on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
thedigitalfix.com

Spider-Man director Jon Watts rumoured to be directing a Star Wars series

Jon Watts, who helmed the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy might be about to swap the friendly neighbourhood for a galaxy, far, far away. According to Production Weekly, a new Star Wars movies sci-fi series is about to begin filming under the working title Grammar Rodeo and DiscussingFilm has reported Watts may be directing at least one episode.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God Of War#Ragnarok#Video Game#Bloomberg
The Independent

Pentagon worries its weak ‘Nintendo generation’ breaks too easily to withstand war

The US military has entered console wars.As the threat of Russian aggression in Ukraine ramps up, the Pentagon is worrying its incoming batch of soldiers from the "Nintendo Generation" are too soft to withstand the rigours of real-world combat.“The ‘Nintendo Generation’ soldier skeleton is not toughened by activity prior to arrival, so some of them break more easily,” said Army Major Jon-Marc Thibodeau in a press release from the Military Health System.Gen Z, or 18-to-25-year-olds, are especially at risk for being too soft-skinned to even graduate from basic recruit training without injury due to their "more sedentary lifestyle compared...
MILITARY
Popculture

2 Veteran News Anchors Leaving Their Network to Launch New Podcast

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel are saying goodbye to BBC News. The two veteran BBC journalists, who previously hosted the Americast podcast together and have around 60 years of BBC experience between them, announced on Tuesday, Feb. 22 that they are leaving the corporation to embark on an "innovative project," the launch of a new podcast for LBC's parent company Global.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy