"Hope deferred makes the heart sick" –Proverbs 13:12. We’ve all felt that gut-wrenching sensation when something we desperately hoped for escapes from our grasp. We ask ourselves what we could have done differently; we ask God why He allowed it to happen. "Am I being punished?" and "Did I miss some type of warning?" are perhaps questions you, too, have asked Him when you’ve experienced hope deferred. These were the cries of my heart one year ago when I was told my first child no longer had a heartbeat.

