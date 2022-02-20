ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

Florida worker dies after being run over by street sweeper

By Associated Press
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — A worker driving a street sweeper in the parking lot of a Florida supermarket has died after a crash Saturday.

The crash sent him flying out of the sweeper truck into its path as it kept moving forward, running over him, authorities said Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 57-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt. FHP said the driver of the other car suffered serious injuries.

The truck operator had left the parking of a Publix supermarket in Brandon, Florida late Friday to make a U-turn and get back into the lot, authorities said in a news release. The sweeper truck went into the path of another car, and this one crashed against the side of the street sweeper, local officials said.

The worker was ejected and then run over by the sweeper, according to the Associated Press (AP).

IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

