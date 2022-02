It didn’t exactly rain goals during the CIF Central Section Division I girls soccer semifinal on Tuesday. That mattered little to Buchanan High, which got a first-half goal from senior Ciara Wilson with less than 9 minutes left against Arroyo Grande; and, a goal in the final minute of play from senior Logan Nidy to notch a 3-1 victory over visiting Arroyo Grande.

