ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What's happening in Parliament on Monday?

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs politicians return from their half-term break, here's your daily rundown of what's going on at Westminster. Commons: Opens at 14:30 GMT with defence questions. Main debate: Skills and Post-16 Education Bill, Report Stage and Third Reading. This sets out to create a more focused system for vocational training....

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson has ‘shredded’ UK’s standing over Partygate, John Major warns, urging Tory MPs to act

Boris Johnson broke lockdown laws and has “shredded” the UK’s reputation over the Partygate scandal, John Major has warned – telling The Independent that Tory MPs may have to rise up to oust him.In a blistering attack, the prime minister was accused of inventing “unbelievable” excuses to obscure his clear flouting of Covid rules, shattering trust in British democracy at home and abroad.Sir John insisted “deliberate lies to parliament have been fatal to political careers – and must always be so”, making clear Mr Johnson must quit or be forced out, if he misled the Commons.And he put Tory...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Ex-attorney general urges Tories to dump PM as Major says MPs may have to rebel

Tory MPs should remove Boris Johnson from office sooner rather than later, according to a former Conservative attorney-general.Dominic Grieve hit out at the MPs’ “error of judgment” in allowing the prime minister to stay in post, adding: “I think as a matter of propriety and ethics, tolerating a prime minister who misbehaves in this fashion, including the lies that are associated with the misbehaviour, as well as the misbehaviour itself, is really rather chilling.”He warned the party was risking “catastrophic” consequences, including “complete electoral meltdown”Just hours earlier, former Tory prime minister John Major said Conservative MPs may have...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Legal isolation for Covid to end from Thursday, Boris Johnson says

Free universal testing will finish under the plan for ‘living with Covid’ in England from April 1. All coronavirus laws in England including the legal requirement for people who test positive to isolate will end on Thursday before free universal testing is scrapped in April. Boris Johnson set...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Warm tributes paid across political benches at Stormont to Christopher Stalford

Warm tributes have been paid from across the political benches at Stormont to DUP politician Christopher Stalford.Many MLAs spoke of their shock as well as sadness following the sudden death of the 39-year-old father-of-four at the weekend.DUP MLAs gathered in a circle in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings for a prayer and moment of silence on Monday morning before entering the chamber for special plenary sitting in Mr Stalford’s memory.The Assembly sat for tributes to Mr Stalford, followed by a minute’s silence before business was adjourned for the day.Speaker Alex Maskey opened the tributes, telling MLAs of a “deep...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Skidmore
Person
Robert Halfon
Person
Michael Gove
Esquire

Our New Friend Liz Cheney Signed This Ridiculous House Republican Letter on Iran

One of the worst things that happened during the last administration* was its contemptuous sinking of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the deal that the Obama administration had cut with Iran. By all not-insane accounts, the agreement was the best avenue to keeping Iran from developing nuclear weapons. But, and this is a guess, the Republicans in Congress prefer to keep Iran as a shadowy threat for domestic political purposes, so they’ve done all that they can to torpedo the deal right from jump. Senator Tom Cotton, the bobble-throated slapdick from Arkansas, wasn’t in the Senate long enough to get his name on his office door before he—along with 46 of his Republican colleagues—was flirting with the Logan Act by writing to the mullahs telling them that any agreement with the Obama administration was worthless in the longterm without congressional approval. From Bloomberg, quoting from the letter:
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Canadian mayor shuts down Ted Cruz as he encourages truckers to starve country

Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart and US senator Ted Cruz are embroiled in a verbal showdown on Twitter about the massive “freedom convoy” of Canadian truckers protesting against vaccine mandates.Mr Cruz weighed in on Canadian affairs after Mr Stewart, Vancouver mayor, released a statement on 5 February, urging protesters to “go home” to make their point ahead of truckers' planned protests in the city.“As the Mayor of a city with an over 95 per cent vaccination rate, my message to the convoy is this: Vancouver doesn’t want you here. Make your point and then go home,” the statement by Mr Stewart...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational Education#Parliament#Uk#Education Committee#Conservative#Labour#The Petitions Committee
The Guardian

These pathetic sanctions won’t hurt Putin. He’ll be laughing all the way to his dacha

Well, blow me down with a feather duster. That’s basically what the government has announced today: we are going to blow Vladimir Putin down with a feather duster. These aren’t meaningful sanctions. They are the bare minimum of what we should have done weeks ago, when Putin first announced that he did not respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine. They are not a proper response to Putin’s declaration of independence for Donetsk and Luhansk and his sending in of troops. I don’t doubt that Putin is laughing his way to his dacha. His mocking sidekick Dmitry Medvedev said as much yesterday.
POLITICS
BBC

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford dies aged 39

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) politician Christopher Stalford has died suddenly at the age of 39. Mr Stalford was a well-known member of the party and had represented South Belfast in the Northern Ireland Assembly since 2016. DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he was deeply saddened at Mr Stalford's...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Nadine Dorries says she would ‘probably’ withdraw support for PM ‘if he kicked a dog’

Nadine Dorries has said she would “probably” withdraw her support for Boris Johnson “if he went out and kicked a dog.”But the culture secretary stressed her backing for the beleaguered PM as she urged colleagues to “get behind” him after the latest image leaked in the Partygate scandal.The photo shows Mr Johnson at a No 10 “virtual” Christmas quiz during lockdown. He is flanked by three members of staff, one wearing tinsel and another in a Santa hat, near a pack of crisps and an open wine bottle. Indoor social mixing was banned at the time, and the Metropolitan...
PETS
The Independent

Living with Covid: What did Boris Johnson announce?

The legal requirement for people who test positive with Covid-19 to self-isolate will be scrapped from Thursday, the prime minister announced on Monday evening.Boris Johnson unveiled his “Living with Covid” strategy during a speech in the Commons, which also included details on the scrapping of free coronavirus tests for most people from April.The PM also announced that the end of routine contact tracing, the £500 self-isolation payment and changes to statutory sick pay and employment support allowance – which were implemented to help those impacted by the pandemic – would come into effect from 24 March.People will still be...
WORLD
The Independent

MP advised to speak to Commons officials over bid to remove Duke of York title

A new law could be tabled in the House of Commons to create the power to remove the Duke of York title from Andrew, MPs have heard.Labour’s Rachael Maskell, who represents York Central, has suggested Andrew should lose his association with the north Yorkshire city following the settlement of his legal battle with Virginia Giuffre.Ms Maskell said it appeared “impossible” under parliamentary rules to bring forward new legislation to ensure the necessary powers are in place to remove such a title from someone.But Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing suggested the private members’ bills system, which enables backbench MPs and peers...
POLITICS
BBC

NI Protocol: Booed DUP MP hits back over 'shows of disunity'

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Sammy Wilson has accused some within loyalism of trying to manufacture disunity. Mr Wilson said such "shows of disunity" would "hearten Brussels" and undermine the unionist cause. He was speaking after he was booed at a demonstration against the Northern Ireland Protocol on Friday night.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy