Valley Metro will begin operations Feb. 28 at Third Street Station in a temporary configuration, vacating Campbell Court, according to a city news release. The temporary configuration consists of three office trailers and a two-lane transit bus service design. The temporary setup — being used until a new bus station is built at the new location — will be in place for an expected six to eight months, according to the release.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO