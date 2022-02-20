ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Notre Dame softball rallies late to beat No. 21 LSU

By Nick Shepkowski
 2 days ago
The following is courtesy of UND.com:

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Payton Tidd led a gutsy 8-6 victory over the LSU Tigers Saturday at the Eddie C. Moore Softball Complex. The Irish saw an early lead evaporate, but rebounded to shut the Tigers out over the final five innings and scored two in the seventh to earn the win.

The win snaps a three-game losing skid for the Irish. Notre Dame was previously winless against LSU, falling in the previous four games in program history. The win is the first over a ranked opponent this season, and Notre Dame is now 1-1 against top 25 teams.

Tidd started in the circle, throwing the full 7.0 innings. After giving up six runs, five earned in the first two innings, she went on to retire 15 of the next 17 to close out the contest.

Tidd led the offense as well, going 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and scored a run. Abby Sweet finished 1-for-2 with a home run, an RBI and scored twice, and reached base in three of her four plate appearances. Miranda Johnson added a 2-for-4 performance and drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning. Emma Clark, Karina Gaskins and Quinn Biggio all added a hit in the contest.

The Irish struck first in the visitor half of the first inning. Sweet was hit by the very first pitch of the day and moved up with an infield single from Clark. After a walk loaded the bases, Tidd helped herself out, delivering a two-RBI single through the left side. Biggio brought in a run with a ground out and the Irish took the early 3-0 lead.

LSU took advantage of some free passes in the bottom of the frame, scoring a run with a bases loaded walk before hitting a grand slam to take the lead at 5-3.

Notre Dame got a run back in the top of the second on a two-out solo home run from Sweet, her third of the season.

Tigers scored an unearned run in the bottom of the second to regain their two-run cushion.

The lead was trimmed back down to one in the top of the third. Gaskins connected on a one-out double off the wall in center and was pinch ran for by Emily Tran. A base hit through the left side from Biggio put runners on the corners for Johnson who delivered. She knocked a single past an outstretched first baseman that allowed Tran to score and cut the lead to 6-5, LSU.

Tidd tied the game up in the top of the fifth as she led off with a solo home run down the left field line.

The Irish rallied in the seventh. Leea Hanks drew a walk to start the frame, and after a pair of foul outs, Biggio drew a walk. Johnson connected on a 1-1 pitch and drove it to right field where it was misplayed, allowing Hanks and Biggio to score.

Tidd sit the Tigers down in order in the seventh, striking out the final hitter of the afternoon to earn the win.

Notre Dame returns to the diamond Sunday morning as they take on No. 8 Texas in the final game of the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, presented by Wilson.

