Watch: Highlights as No. 4 Notre Dame baseball gets win number-two

Notre Dame’s baseball team improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 5-3 victory at Stetson on Saturday night. The Irish fell behind 1-0 early before rallying for five-straight runs and holding onto the 5-3 win.

The Irish look to move to 3-0 on the season early Sunday when they take on the former employer of Mike Brey, Delaware, at 9 a.m. ET. That game will cap the opening weekend for the Irish.

Below are highlights from Notre Dame’s 5-3 win on Saturday night as the Irish get off to a 2-0 start on what will hopefully be a very memorable baseball season.