Geary County CVB staffers are on the travel show circuit right now to inform the public about the attractions in this area. The first stop this past weekend was a travel and adventure show in Chicago where there were participants from both the United States and other countries. Director Donna Price said the CVB had a 10-20 foot booth. " We get a lot of folks from all over the Chicago area as well as other areas that just want to learn about America."

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO