With no timeouts remaining and one shot to complete a comeback against Utah, graduate transfer guard Jordan Shepherd took an inbound pass and raced up the court. For a few fleeting moments, it looked as if Cal’s leading scorer would propel the team to a victory, especially after sophomore guard Jalen Celestine knocked down a trey just a play ago. Instead, his 3-point shot fell short at the buzzer, and after a sequence that exemplified the Bears’ close-but-not cigar season, their rally attempt fell shy by just 2 points.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO