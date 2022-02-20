ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mushroom rabbi grows psilocybin for Denver congregation

By TINEY RICCIARDI
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — On a picturesque autumn evening in early November, the sunset belied a briskness to the Denver breeze. But inside a nondescript brick building downtown, anticipation was heating up the air. A group of 25 people sat in a circle on the floor, each with a...

Newport News-Times

Oregon proposes only using one type of mushroom for new psilocybin system, and no pills

Oregon would only allow the use of one mushroom species in its new psilocybin system and would ban chemically synthesized psilocybin. These are just two details in a release of new draft rules from the Oregon Health Authority. The rules, crafted by an advisory board of doctors and other public health experts, will be used to create Oregon’s groundbreaking system for allowing the use of psilocybin, the hallucinogenic substance produced by many mushrooms.
OREGON STATE
Daily Camera

From the Community Editorial Board: Psilocybin mushrooms

Question: Colorado voters could be asked this year to legalize psilocybin mushrooms statewide. Your take?. Do we really want people walking around experiencing alternative realities? I know the topic this week is hallucinogens not MAGA, but I will circle back at the end. Growing scientific evidence supports anecdotal evidence that...
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

Arizona Republican breaks with party to block transgender health care ban

An Arizona Republican state senator broke with his party this week, blocking legislation that would have banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth. State Sen. Tyler Pace voted Wednesday with three Democrats on the Arizona Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, splitting the vote 4-4 and effectively killing the bill. Pace said that while he sees "both sides," he was ultimately swayed by personal stories from LGBTQ youths and their families.
ARIZONA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Busts Illegal Medical Marijuana Farms, Were the Chinese Involved?

The news just broke this morning about a huge drug bust, possibly one of the largest in state history. Agents and officers of the OBN (Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics) along with the OHP (Oklahoma Highway Patrol) and the OMMA (Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority) in a joint task force raided 9 illegal marijuana farms in Oklahoma. It's being reported that it was one of the biggest counter-drug operations to date.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Deseret News

Latter-day Saint leaders support Arizona’s new gay rights bill. Here’s what they’ve said on the issue in the past

Latter-day Saint leaders expressed support Monday for a new bill in Arizona that would provide religious freedom and LGBT anti-discrimination protections. Why it matters: Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people face discrimination in housing and employment. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped propose and support the 2015...
ARIZONA STATE
Reason.com

Biden Administration Files Dubious Lawsuit Challenging Missouri's Gun Sanctuary Law

Over the last year, several red states - in a trend begun by Montana - have adopted "gun sanctuary" laws that are in many ways modeled on immigration sanctuary policies previously enacted by liberal cities and states. Just as liberal immigration sanctuary jurisdictions restrict their employees' cooperation with federal efforts to enforce immigration restrictions, so conservative gun sanctuaries similarly limit state and local assistance to federal agencies enforcing federal gun laws.
MISSOURI STATE
The Skanner News

OR Releases Draft Rules for Therapeutic Psilocybin Program

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has released draft rules for the therapeutic use of psilocybin, commonly called magic mushrooms. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports voters approve Measure 109 in November of 2020, giving the state two years to set up the framework to regulate legal magic mushrooms in the state. Determining...
OREGON STATE
SFGate

Tribe grapples with missing women crisis on California coast

YUROK RESERVATION, Calif. (AP) — The young mother had behaved erratically for months, hitchhiking and wandering naked through two Native American reservations and a small town clustered along Northern California’s rugged Lost Coast. But things escalated when Emmilee Risling was charged with arson for igniting a fire in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Inside California's cannabis crisis

It’s a raw December day in the heart of California weed country, and thousands of cannabis growers, purveyors and smokers are gathered at the 18th annual Emerald Cup Harvest Ball in Santa Rosa, California. The blissful funk of a psychedelic soul band wafts from an outdoor stage as a chilly drizzle falls, and chipper corporate promoters hand out branded rain slickers to shoppers. They’re waiting to get into a makeshift dispensary for the popular cannabis brand Cookies, housed in a magnificent geodesic dome packed with display cases full of bud, concentrates, vape cartridges and seeds for sale. In the indoor Puffco Pavilion nearby, buyers are examining jars full of frosty nugs and haggling over cannabis seeds and plant cuttings, some of which are selling for up to $1,000. There’s weed everywhere you look. California’s enormous marijuana market, which reached an estimated $4.4 billion in sales in 2020, has seemingly reached peak cannabis capitalism.
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Project to assess needs of long-isolated Arizona community

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A small, remote northern Arizona town where a polygamist group used to be dominant makes few headlines these days. But that doesn’t mean it’s been entirely forgotten. Mohave County officials have decided to support a project to assess and address the...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Daily Mail

Seattle drops bike helmet law because cops unfairly targeted people of color and homeless people: Black cyclists were four times as likely to be stopped as whites

Seattle officials have overturned a decades-old mandatory law for bicycle riders to wear helmets after a study showed there was discriminatory enforcement of the rule against people of color and homeless people and found that black cyclists were four times as likely to be stopped as white cyclists. The King...
HOMELESS
Portland Tribune

Oregon's Black history begins earlier than many people may think

Statewide nonprofit Oregon Black Pioneers' discussion ranges back to Sir Francis Drake's landfall on the Pacific coast. Oregon Black Pioneers Executive Director Zachary Stocks' recent overview of history related to African Americans in Oregon found a central theme in the state's Black history beginning earlier than many people may think.
OREGON STATE

