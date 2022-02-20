ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

As Covid slogs on, seniors find malaise growing

By Kaiser Health News
georgiahealthnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite recent signals that Covid’s grip on the country may be...

www.georgiahealthnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

CSHD looks to help people find COVID treatments

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, the FDA authorized the use of the Eli Lilly monoclonal antibody drug which targets the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Over the past few months, a number of anti-viral COVID medications have been approved to treat the virus. However, the medications are not in all...
HARRISONBURG, VA
beckershospitalreview.com

23 recent COVID-19 related research findings

Here are 23 COVID-19-related research findings covered by Becker's Hospital Review since Feb. 2:. Note: Findings are listed from most to least recent. 1. COVID-19 hospitalization rates among children and adolescents were almost four times higher during omicron's peak than during delta's peak, according to a CDC report. 2. The...
CANCER
ETOnline.com

Where to Find Reliable At-Home COVID Tests

If you're reading this, you probably already know how difficult it is to find at-home COVID-19 tests on store shelves and online right now. The good news is that — contrary to what it may seem — if you know where and what to look for, they aren’t impossible to find.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Ivermectin Not Effective in Stopping Severe COVID, Study Finds

Ivermectin, the controversial anti-parasitic drug, does not help treat mild to moderate COVID-19, another new study has found. "The study findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19," researchers said in the study published last week in JAMA Internal Medicine. The trial took place at 20...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malaise#Omicron
Nashville News Hub

Woman claims she can’t eat anything without getting sick 15 months after contracting COVID-19; doctors diagnosed her with rare post-COVID condition

The 22-year-old woman says that she didn’t suffer any severe symptoms until a few weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, one day she reportedly woke up and couldn’t eat anything without getting sick. She visited different doctors and got diagnosed with Post-COVID Viral Gastroparesis. The 22-year-old woman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News On 6

Plant People Finds Success As Business Grows During Pandemic

Brenda Flores and Christina Carter opened their business Plant People in July of 2020, just as the pandemic was starting, and it proved to be the perfect time. “Plants were already a trend, it was already a hobby that people enjoyed, but I think that we observed that through the pandemic people had more time to enjoy the hobby. If you already had ten plants, by the end of 2020 you were probably at fifty and we heard that a lot,” said Carter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

Brain may generate memories of life as humans die, study finds

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Researchers believe they may have evidence that human beings' lives literally "flash before their eyes" as they die. For what they claim is the first time, neurosurgeon Dr. Ajmal Zemmar and his colleagues recorded the activity of a dying human brain, according to an article published Thursday by the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, with Crohn's disease who is allergic to ALL food and survives on baby formula could face starvation after FDA recalls only brand he uses due to possible deadly bacterial infections

A 16-year-old boy with Crohn's disease is facing starvation because the brand which makes the baby formula he survives on is recalling the product. Will Rowan, from Vienna, Virginia, only eats EleCare Jr powdered infant formula because of his extreme deadly food allergies. His mother Claire says that her son...
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

COVID Booster Should Last for Years - Studies Find

Recipients of a COVID booster shot likely won't need another for "many months, and perhaps not for years." That's according to the New York Times, which analyzed several newly-released studies on the effects of booster shots. "Three doses of a COVID vaccine — or even just two — are enough to protect most people from serious illness and death for a long time," the news agency determined after reading through the studies' findings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PsyPost

People who conceal information in their day-to-day lives are more willing to form online relationships

A new study suggests that a person’s openness to forming online relationships is associated with their tendency to conceal personal information about themselves. The research has been published in the journal Personal Relationships. “In general, I’m fascinated with personality and individual differences associated with concealing versus disclosing private information,”...
RELATIONSHIPS
verywellmind.com

What Is Somatic Symptom Disorder?

Somatic symptom disorder (SSD) is a condition that causes a person to manifest physical symptoms that can’t be linked to any medical conditions. These symptoms often cause severe distress to a person who has the disorder. Research shows that about five to seven percent of people worldwide have somatic symptom disorder. It also appears to be a lot more prevalent among women than men.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

Warning Signs of Bone Cancer Everyone Should Know

Bone cancer can start in any bone in the body, but is most commonly seen in the pelvis or the long bones of the arms and legs. Cancers that begin in the bone are called primary bone cancers, and don’t include cancers that start elsewhere and then spread to the bone.
CANCER
SB Nation

Seven Early Symptoms of Cancer Ignored by 90% of People

The human body is made so that it sends us signals as symptoms to let us know something's wrong. Sadly, many of us overlook such signs, thinking it'll be all right anyway. We has gathered several symptoms that may signal cancer, and we recommend taking them seriously. If you see...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy