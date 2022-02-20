ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Fit Fest, Eddie Turner, ‘Odd Couple’ And More In This Week’s FUN10!

By Sean Leary
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the...

Moline’s Black Box Debuting Laura Gunderson’s ‘The Revolutionists’

The first production of The Black Box Theatre 2022 season is Lauren Gunderson’s “The Revolutionists.”. Described as “Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris. This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world. It’s a true story. Or total fiction. Or a play about a play. Or a raucous resurrection…that ends in a song and a scaffold. Rated R for language.
MOLINE, IL
Meet Our Illinois Pets Of The Week… Rose And Jam!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. The little ladies are growing up at the shelter and we need help finding them a forever home together. The...
MILAN, IL
Davenport Junior Theatre’s ‘Annie Jr.’ Ending Today

Well, maybe not the sun, but at least a show with a song about the sun coming out tomorrow — ”Annie Jr.”. Davenport Junior Theatre is presenting the popular show, based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the award-winning musical, at 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Annie Wittenmyer Complex, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport.
THEATER & DANCE
Turner Rocks Gypsy Highway February 27

With his most recent album Change in Me described by Rootstime as “an enticing journey of jazz, blues, and rock” resulting in a “melting pot of sounds,” blues-guitar legend Eddie Turner headlines a special February 27 concert event at Davenport‘s Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill, with Blues Blast magazine saying that the artist “shines like a diamond” and Guitar Player magazine lauding Turner’s “otherworldly, atmospheric guitar style.”
DAVENPORT, IA
Martin Sexton Hits the Redstone Room March 2

Martin Sexton will make a stop in Davenport’s Redstone Room on Wednesday, March 2 for one show only!. Singer-songwriter Martin Sexton is like an ultra-active antenna, adventuring through the static to grab a clear signal. When he dials in on one station, he then quickly shifts to the next one. This everchanging attention span drives his family crazy, but it’s ingrained in Martin, dating back to his childhood when he would tear through television primetime programming.
DAVENPORT, IA
Lobo’s Salsa Spices Up The Redstone Room Saturday Night

Looking to spice things up a bit this Saturday night?. Lobo’s Salsa Night featuring Ed East Latin Jazz Quartet and Sonora Sazon de Antano heats up The Redstone Room at River Music Experience (129 N Main St Davenport) this Saturday Feb 19. Doors open at 7 p.m. The party begins promptly at 8 p.m. and goes until 10:30 p.m. Must be 19+ or accompanied by an adult.
AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS OPENS MARCH 4

The Mockingbird On Main will present AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS March 4-12 in Downtown Davenport!. Based on the travel adventure novel by French author Jules Verne, this two person mad-cap comedic version by Tristan Tapscott tells the story of the unflappable duo Phileas Fogg and Jean Passepartout and their crazy trip around the world.
DAVENPORT, IA
Outdoor Show Comes to Rock Island This Weekend

The Outdoor Show Comes to Rock Island This Weekend!. This event features a variety of resources for anyone interested in the great outdoors. A large number of hunting, fishing and boating vendors will be on hand as well as representatives from charters, resorts, government agencies and conservation clubs. A kids camp area will also be available with an archery range, trout fishing pond, minnow races and more.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Martini Shake Off Pops At Davenport’s River Center Tonight

Ready to taste some delicious and intoxicating martinis and help a great cause?. Check out The HAV Life Martini Shake Off TONIGHT from 5:30-9 p.m. at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport. Fill up on local martini samples and appetizers from 7G Distributing, Azteca, Bally’s Quad-Cities Casino and Hotel, Barrel House,...
DAVENPORT, IA
Beautiful Plays The Adler March 9

Smart Lexus of Quad Cities presents Broadway at the Adler Theatre 2021-2022 Season. BEAUTIFUL, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Carole King musical, thrilled Broadway audiences with the inspiring true story of one woman’s remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Now, BEAUTIFUL is making its way across the country!
Illinois Students Can Learn Documentary Filmmaking Through March

Illinois Quad-Cities area students can learn documentary filmmaking through March 10 with Fresh Films, based in Rock Island!. Fresh Films is kicking off our next film project – Roku Change Makers: Documentary Filmmaking – on March 10 and we would love to have your students join us! This project is all about making a difference through the power of film and storytelling!
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Meet Jake, Our Latest Illinois Pet Of The Month!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption & Education Center is located at 724 W. 2nd Avenue Milan, IL. Hours of operation are: Mon., Wed., Thurs., Fri., & Sat. from noon to 4:00 pm and closed on Sun., & Tues.
MILAN, IL
Love Trivia? Check Out Trivia Night Live TONIGHT!

Trivia Night Live is rolling into The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf every Tuesday at 7 p.m.!. It’s Free To Play, with up to eight people per team playing in various categories. Trivia Night Live is a live interactive team trivia game played at your favorite restaurants and bars. The game consists of four rounds of questions of increasing difficulty and point values. Categories range from current events, history, geography, science, sports, and more….
BETTENDORF, IA
Valentine’s Burlesque Takes It Risque In Rock Island Tonight

Saturday, February 12, The Speakeasy is pleased to welcome back Bottom’s Up Burlesque! Bottom’s Up is the longest running burlesque troupe in the Quad Cities and is excited to premiere their all new show BLOODY VALENTINE! Flowers and chocolates are so overrated so let the gorgeous performers of Bottoms Up Burlesque show you a darker side of Valentine’s Day with their one-night-only event: BLOODY VALENTINE! Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 the day of show. Those attending must be 18 or older. Doors open at 7 pm and show starts at 8 pm.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Rock Island’s Speakeasy Presents ‘Shots Through The Heart’ Comedy Special TONIGHT!

Friday, February 11, the Speakeasy theater, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, is pleased to be presenting for the first time SHOTS THROUGH THE HEART!. What do you get when you mix alcohol with a bunch of lovelorn comedians? There’s only one way to find out and that’s by coming to “Shots Through The Heart” a special Valentine’s Day themed Shots n’ Giggles comedy show!
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local Author Isis Covington Presented by the Davenport Public Library

Join local author Isis Covington as she discusses different ways to go about writing a book, as well as how to engage in self-publishing on Saturday, March 12th at 2:00 pm. Born and partially raised in Davenport, Iowa, Covington’s love of reading and writing began at a very young age. After taking second place in a poetry contest at just 10 years old, she kept writing short stories and poems in a spiral notebook she took with her wherever she went. She continued to write leisurely after marrying and starting a family, never losing sight of her dream, and has now self-published two novels. In addition to writing, Covington has her hands in many entrepreneurial ventures and enjoys organizing community events in her free time. She currently resides in Davenport with her husband, three children, five stepchildren, and a dog, all of whom keep her very busy!
DAVENPORT, IA
