Fit Fest, Eddie Turner, ‘Odd Couple’ And More In This Week’s FUN10!

Join local author Isis Covington as she discusses different ways to go about writing a book, as well as how to engage in self-publishing on Saturday, March 12th at 2:00 pm. Born and partially raised in Davenport, Iowa, Covington’s love of reading and writing began at a very young age. After taking second place in a poetry contest at just 10 years old, she kept writing short stories and poems in a spiral notebook she took with her wherever she went. She continued to write leisurely after marrying and starting a family, never losing sight of her dream, and has now self-published two novels. In addition to writing, Covington has her hands in many entrepreneurial ventures and enjoys organizing community events in her free time. She currently resides in Davenport with her husband, three children, five stepchildren, and a dog, all of whom keep her very busy!

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO