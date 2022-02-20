Manhattan Tech hosting Red Cross blood drive this week

The annual fundraising banquet hosted by the Flint Hills Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever will be held Saturday from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, 721 Levee Drive in Manhattan. More than 300 habitat and outdoor enthusiasts from the surrounding area will raise money for the conservation of pheasant, quail and other wildlife. The banquet is the sole fundraising source used by the Flint Hills chapter to develop programs for habitat improvement, public awareness, education and land management throughout the year.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO