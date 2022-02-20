Climate data reveals a hotter, drier Arizona, with more extremes possible

Visit Mesa is a contract service provider for the City of Mesa and is responsible for marketing Mesa, Arizona as a leading vacation, small meeting, and sports travel destination to regional and national target audiences, including travel agents and group tour operators, meeting planners, leisure visitors and media. Visit Mesa’s mission is to promote the value and vitality of the visitor economy to create a better community, with a vision to elevate Mesa as a must experience destination in Arizona. Branded as City Limitless®, the popular urban Southwestern hub – the 37th largest city in the country - is focused on regional exploration and travel-by-design based on an assortment of visitor lifestyles. “Mesa, Arizona is at a competitive advantage in the Phoenix marketplace,” said Visit Mesa President and CEO Marc Garcia. “We have the major hotel brands represented in our city, we have a growing commercial airport that is breaking passenger records, we have elevated our sports tourism promise on a national level, and our location is enviable having a border shared with the most visited urban forest in the country filled with lakes and rivers and a wealth of outdoor recreation.” Visit Mesa’s marketing highlights lifestyle pillars, intended to assist potential visitors with finding the perfect match of experiences for their visit. Five travel types are served up including Active Family, Adventure Explorer, Fresh Foodie, Sports Enthusiast and Culture Seeker. Also popular is Visit Mesa’s Fresh Foodie Trail®, marketed as the ultimate foodie road trip. Serving as a culinary gateway to Phoenix and Scottsdale, the neighboring farms and agritourism attractions in and around Mesa are providing a continuous bounty of seasonal goods for visitors to enjoy. These popular foodie-driven experiences line the Trail through Mesa and into the towns of Gilbert and Queen Creek featuring more than a dozen stops. Peach orchards, dairy farms, citrus groves, and an olive mill are just some of the culinary attractions on the tour. As part of Visit Mesa’s on-going mission to ensure Mesa, Ariz. is regarded as one of the nation’s most accessible travel destinations they are launching a partnership with Aira, an on-demand visual interpretation service. Additional programs supported by Visit Mesa include the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program and the on-going efforts surrounding Mesa, Arizona’s designation as the nation’s first ever Autism Certified City. “Visit Mesa is on a journey to becoming a recognized leader in travel accessibility,” said Alison Brooks, director of destination experience and advocacy at Visit Mesa. “We are putting travel inclusion at the forefront of all we are doing in Mesa and this new service shares an important message to this customer base that their needs and requirements to better experience and explore our destination will be supported. We want every visitor, and ultimately resident of Mesa, to explore our city with ease and comfort.” To request a copy and learn more about Visit Mesa’s Request for Proposal for Marketing Representation, Media Buying and Creative Services contact Chief of Communications Michelle Streeter at Michelle@visitmesa.com or 480-682-3638.

