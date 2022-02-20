ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope hails health care workers as heroes for COVID service

Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday hailed health care workers as heroes for their service every day, not just during the , asking the public in St. Peter’s Square to join with him in applause.

Francis clapped his hands in what he said was a “great thank you” for health workers, including volunteers, who care for the sick. Italy was marking Sunday as a national day to pay tribute to health care workers.

The national professional association of doctors and dentists counts 370 physicians who have died of COVID-19 in Italy.

“We must recall the many doctors, nurses, volunteers, who are close to the sick, treat them, make them feel better, help them,” Francis said in his weekly appearance from a window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking the square.

No one saves themselves, Francis said. “In illness we need someone who saves us, who helps us.”

He hailed “the heroic health care personnel, who made plain this heroism in COVID times, but the heroism remains every day.”

“For our doctors, nurses, volunteers, applause and a great thank you,” Francis said. He then started clapping and hundreds of people in the square below did, too.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
The Independent

Refugees in hotels told free access to toiletries and medication will be cut

The Home Office has told asylum seekers staying in hotels it will stop providing them with free access to non-basic toiletries and “over the counter medication”, according to a letter seen by the PA news agency.The letter, which states that the measures will come into effect on February 11, comes after it was revealed that the Government is spending £4.7 million a day housing asylum seekers in hotels, an estimated £127 per person.Faiz Mohammad Seddeqi, a former guard at the British Embassy in Kabul, has been staying in a hotel for almost six months after being evacuated to the UK...
U.S. POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

'Cap hospital CEO pay,' travel nurses say

As hospitals and lawmakers urge federal authorities to investigate travel staffing agencies for price-gouging, some travel nurses want the scrutiny redirected toward health systems' C-suites. Nearly 200 House members urged the White House in late January to investigate costs charged by nurse staffing agencies. In a letter addressed to Jeffrey...
TRAVEL
bloomberglaw.com

Biden’s Thousands of Promised Health Care Jobs Poised to Vanish

Public Law 117-2 ), signed into law last year. The administration last May vowed to spend $7.4 billion from the law to recruit new public health workers. Most of that money, $4.4 billion, was targeted to expand state and local health departments. But health departments must compete with hospitals and...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Few physicians trust medical supply chain: 5 survey findings

About 73 percent of U.S. physicians aren't confident in the supply chain's ability to deliver safe, quality medicines, according to recent survey findings. Ipsos conducted the survey on behalf of U.S. Pharmacopeia, a global independent scientific organization, in September. It included 500 board-certified U.S. physicians who work or are affiliated with a hospital system or spend a portion of their time working in a hospital setting. The findings were published Feb. 3.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Healthcare Workers#Health Workers#Health Care#Ap#The Apostolic Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNET

Vaccine mandates: Learn which workers are losing their jobs

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Although the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private companies was blocked by the Supreme Court, many states and cities are enforcing their own vaccine requirements. Workers who defy local vaccine mandates make up a very small percentage of the overall public workforce, but thousands of city and state workers will soon lose their jobs as vaccination deadlines approach quickly.
HEALTH
Times Leader

Dr. Paul Farmer, global humanitarian leader, dies at 62

BOSTON (AP) — Dr. Paul Farmer, a U.S. physician, humanitarian and author renowned for providing health care to millions of impoverished people worldwide and who co-founded the global nonprofit Partners in Health, has died. He was 62. The Boston-based organization confirmed Farmer’s death on Monday, calling it “devastating” and...
ADVOCACY
Fox News

WHO unveils new guide to help protect health workers who are burned out

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) have published a new guide on developing and implementing stronger occupational health and safety programs for health workers. In a news release, the WHO said the agencies recommended programs at the national, sub-national and health facility levels – with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Leader

Cambodia vaccinating ages 3-4 to fight omicron outbreak

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia began vaccinating 3- and 4-year-olds with Chinese-made Sinovac shots Wednesday after finding young children accounting for many new infections. Prime Minister Hun Sen appealed for parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as they can and said five of his 21 grandchildren...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

New doc explores the disparities that fuel Black maternal mortality

Within days of giving birth to her son, 30-year-old Shamony Gibson experienced difficulty breathing. The issue, which she alerted her doctors about, went untreated. Two weeks after her son, Khari, was born, Gibson died from a pulmonary embolism. In a new documentary, “Aftershock,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival,...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Guardian

Living in a woman’s body: hospitality workers have always suffered abuse. In the pandemic, it got worse

After working as a bartender in Washington DC for many years, Ifeoma Ezumaki’s body reached its limit during the pandemic. For Ezumaki and millions of other restaurant employees, working during the pandemic – often, in the US, for a “sub-minimum” wage – became a source of immeasurable suffering. Tips went down because sales went down, while customer harassment and hostility went up. Ezumaki and her colleagues had to become public health marshals, in addition to cocktail servers; she was asked to enforce social distancing, mask wearing and even vaccination requirements.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Leader

Times Leader

8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy