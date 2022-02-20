Becker Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Cass County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Four people were injured by gunfire in two separate incidents in Minneapolis overnight. Police say that around 2:20 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop near Marquette Avenue and 7th Street South, after they saw a motorist driving the wrong way down a one-way street. When the stopped the car, the driver told police that he and the front passenger had been shot. The two men in their 20s had suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital. The second incident happened near the 2100 block of Lyndale Avenue South shortly before 3 a.m., and officers found a man in his 20s with non-life threatening gunshot wound sitting in a car. Police say that while they were attempting to provide medical aid, three to four people physically tried to keep them from caring for the victim. Additional officers were requested to assist with crowd control, police say. A woman with non-life threatening gunshot wounds was found inside a business, and the two were taken to the hospital. Police believe an argument between a few people trying to get into the business had escalated, leading to gunfire.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO