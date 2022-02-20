Becker Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Cass County
MCKINLEY TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver died after hitting a tree in Cass County early Sunday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Fifty-five-year-old Jack Dailey of Becker was heading south on Highway 64 near 20th Street Southwest when he left the roadway and hit a tree, state patrol said. It happened around 3:45 a.m.
Dailey died at the scene. State patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt. No other vehicles were involved.
