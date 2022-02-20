ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As The Nasdaq Wobbles Above January Lows Stocks Like DKNG RBLX Crash (With David Skarica) – Mike Swanson

By Michael Swanson
wallstreetwindow.com
 2 days ago

January saw a steep drop in the Nasdaq and ended in a rebound that stalled out below...

wallstreetwindow.com

Comments / 0

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

Airbnb is growing in many directions. Etsy is providing a niche service for a growing customer base. Home Depot is disrupting its own business. Successful investing is partly just a waiting game. That's why investing in an index fund is such an effective way of growing your money. As the value of the market grows over time, so will your shares.
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Advanced Micro Devices' terrific quarterly report and guidance could trigger a rally in the stock. Twilio blew past expectations and is on track to deliver another year of solid growth. Technology stocks have had a difficult time on the market so far in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index...
Outsider.com

Harley-Davidson Posts Record-High Earnings, HOG Stock Surges

For a time, it looked like Harley Davidson was on track to fail. Over the past few years, their sales and stocks took serious hits. However, earlier this week, the iconic American motorcycle manufacturer posted its fourth-quarter earnings from 2021. These new numbers see the Milwaukee-based company enjoying the biggest profits in five years. They raced past what analysts and experts predicted. As a result, the company’s stock prices are on the rise. Furthermore, Harley expects to see even bigger earnings in the coming year.
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Are Down At Least 50%

You should use caution before buying a stock that's down. Peloton faces a sales challenge. Chewy looks like it's in a good market position. When it comes to growth stocks, the market can become unkind quite quickly if the company fails to live up to lofty expectations. These types of companies experience rapid top-line advances, and may also have strong bottom-line growth.
MarketWatch

O'Reilly stock gains more than 5% after 'incredible' quarter

O'Reilly Automotive Inc. ORLY, +1.32% shares rose more than 5% late Wednesday after the auto-parts retailer reported quarterly earnings and sales above Wall Street expectations, calling the quarter's performance "incredible." O'Reilly said it earned $519 million, or $7.64 a share, in the quarter, compared with $393 million, or $5.40 a share, in the same period a year ago. Sales rose 16% to $3.3 billion, the company said. FactSet consensus called for earnings of $6.06 a share on sales of $3.1 billion. O'Reilly guided for full-year 2022 sales between $14.2 billion and $14.5 billion, and EPS between $32.35 and $32.85. "This incredible performance in the fourth quarter caps a tremendous year for our company, a year in which we delivered the best financial results in our company's history, after setting the same records in 2020," Chief Executive Greg Johnson said in a statement. Shares of O'Reilly ended the regular trading day up 0.5%.
