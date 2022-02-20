As The Nasdaq Wobbles Above January Lows Stocks Like DKNG RBLX Crash (With David Skarica) – Mike Swanson

O'Reilly Automotive Inc. ORLY, +1.32% shares rose more than 5% late Wednesday after the auto-parts retailer reported quarterly earnings and sales above Wall Street expectations, calling the quarter's performance "incredible." O'Reilly said it earned $519 million, or $7.64 a share, in the quarter, compared with $393 million, or $5.40 a share, in the same period a year ago. Sales rose 16% to $3.3 billion, the company said. FactSet consensus called for earnings of $6.06 a share on sales of $3.1 billion. O'Reilly guided for full-year 2022 sales between $14.2 billion and $14.5 billion, and EPS between $32.35 and $32.85. "This incredible performance in the fourth quarter caps a tremendous year for our company, a year in which we delivered the best financial results in our company's history, after setting the same records in 2020," Chief Executive Greg Johnson said in a statement. Shares of O'Reilly ended the regular trading day up 0.5%.

