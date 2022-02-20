Driver of alleged stolen car hijacked a patrol vehicle attempting to flee crime scene

Late Saturday afternoon, Southfield police attempted to stop a driver allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

The police located the stolen vehicle at Twelve Mile and Telegraph Road. According to the Southfield Police Department's news release, the driver in the stolen vehicle fled the scene making their way to Lahser Road. The officers utilized a precision immobilization technique to end the vehicle pursuit on Winchester Street and Lahser Road.

Police say that the driver of the stolen vehicle started to flee the scene on foot. While being chased on foot, the news release states that the driver got into the driver seat of the officer's patrol car and drove away on Winchester Street.

Southfield police say that a second patrol car was able to stop the stolen patrol car at Winchester Street west of Evergreen Road.

Subsequently, the driver was taken into custody after physically resisting the officer's arrest.

The suspect and an officer were transported to an area hospital for evaluations.