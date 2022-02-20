Combat Dry Air and Sleep More Soundly With a Humidifier By Your Bedside

Click here to read the full article.

When thinking about a good night’s sleep, you might consider the bed you lay on or the pillow you rest your head on. And, there are many smaller things that can help you have a decent night’s sleep, such as comfy pajamas or a trusty teddy bear. You may even have a smart thermostat set to lower the temperatures during sleeping hours. But, have you ever considered the humidity in your bedroom? One of the least considered items for a bedtime routine is one of the best humidifiers for your bedroom.

Why Use a Humidifier at Night?

The benefits of bedroom humidifiers are many, but there are two major factors that can have an impact on your quality of sleep. First, allergy sufferers will know the misery of overnight congestion. One thing that may help to ease breathing is a humidifier in your bedroom. In addition, misting the air may help to alleviate pressure felt in your sinuses.

Secondly, humidifiers can help add moisture to dry skin without the need for a topical moisturizer. Not only will this make you more comfortable as you sleep, but it may also help keep wrinkles at bay.

Humidifiers come in a range of different shapes and sizes and may include numerous features to assist with managing the moisture levels in your bedroom. Here is a selection of the most important features to look out for:

Noise Level – By choosing a product that is as quiet as possible you can be confident it will not disrupt your sleep. The amount of noise a device produces is usually measured in decibels, and bedrooms should be kept at no more than 30dB .

– By choosing a product that is as quiet as possible you can be confident it will not disrupt your sleep. The amount of noise a device produces is usually measured in decibels, and bedrooms should be kept at no more than 30dB . Tank Size – The bigger the tank, the bigger the product, but also the longer amount of time it can run before it will need to be refilled.

– The bigger the tank, the bigger the product, but also the longer amount of time it can run before it will need to be refilled. Auto Shut-Off – An important safety feature that allows you to feel more secure when leaving any device running overnight.

– An important safety feature that allows you to feel more secure when leaving any device running overnight. Misting Modes – The choice of multiple misting modes lets you adjust the settings to suit your specific preferences or what is best for the size and shape of the room it’s in.

Below, you will find a selection of the top humidifiers for your bedroom. We have included a selection of styles as well as humidifiers with multiple functions. Many of our recommendations also feature an essential oil tray, making it easy to keep your bedroom smelling fresh or enjoy your favorite sleep-inducing scent. From cold or warm mist to portable or long-lasting, find the right humidifier for you below.

1. Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Humidifier

BEST OVERALL

With over 50,000 five-star ratings, you can be confident in the stand-out quality you’re getting with this Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier in your bedroom. Its 1.5-liter water tank is capable of delivering up to 25 hours of whisper-quiet humidification before the auto-shutoff kicks in and lets you know it’s time for a refill. In addition, the device’s nightlight function provides a soothing glow to go along with the gentle misting to further aid your restful night’s sleep.



2. MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier

COMPACT PICK

This ultra-quiet MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier is a great option for anyone whose life involves regular travel. The compact design makes it particularly easy to pack, helping you to enjoy a comfortable night’s sleep no matter where you find yourself. The device also features one-button controlling which allows for quick and uncomplicated mode changing. Plus, there’s a choice of six colors, letting you match your device to your personality.



3. AquaOasis Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier

BEST ADJUSTABLE

The AquaOasis Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier has a 360-degree adjustable nozzle and knob dial, allowing you to fully control the mist output level and flow direction depending on your sleeping requirements. With a 2.2-liter tank, this humidifier can run for over 24 hours from a single full tank, making it a great choice for users wanting a device that can run for several nights before needing a refill. The auto-shut-off feature also means there is no need to babysit this product as it will automatically turn off when the tank is empty. In addition, this easily cleaned humidifier is supplied with a cleaning brush to make the process even faster and more convenient.



4. Hey Dewy Wireless Facial Humidifier

WIRELESS PICK

The Hey Dewy Wireless Facial Humidifier is bringing humidifiers into the 21st Century with its range of modern features. This includes its accompanying app, which allows for wireless use and voice control. The soft evening LED illumination along with the multiple mist settings provides a spa-like experience for your pre-sleep routine. With a battery life of eight hours and a compact design, this humidifier can sit on your bedside table to become part of your regular bedtime ritual and also travel with you when you’re away from home. Additionally, this humidifier feels comfortable in hand and comes in your choice of two c olors, both of which feature a silicone secure grip base.



5. Crane Adorables Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

BEST FOR KIDS

If you’re looking for a functional humidifier that will also appeal to your kids, this train-shaped Crane Adorables Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier could be what you need. T his humidifier doesn’t just look good, either, as its large, one-gallon water tank can run for up to 24 hours without needing a refill. It also offers users a variety of speeds to choose from. Plus, the 360-degree mist nozzles provide up to 500 square feet of coverage, meaning it’s capable of providing overnight air hydration in even the largest of bedrooms.



6. GENIANI Top Fill Cool Mist Humidifier

BEST FOR AROMAS

Not only is the GENIANI Top Fill Cool Mist Humidifier useful for hydrating the air in your bedroom, but it also keeps your bedroom smelling nice and gently lit. This three-in-one humidifying device features a soothing night light to create a relaxing bedroom atmosphere, aiding a good night’s sleep. Plus, as it only creates 38 dB when functioning, this humidifier is ideal for a child’s room or baby’s nursery as it will hydrate the air without disturbing their precious sleep.



7. LEVOIT Smart Humidifier

BEST SMART OPTION

No one wants to get up once they have settled into bed, which is why the voice control function in this LEVOIT Smart Humidifier is such an attractive feature. The smart device combines a humidifier and an essential oil diffuser into one device to allow your bedroom to have humid, great-smelling air at all times. When the six-liter top-fill tank is full, users can enjoy up to 60 hours of misting time. It also features an auto mode that takes care of all the settings for you so you can just sit back and fall asleep without any worry. Handily, this includes adjusting humidity levels inside your room if there are any changes to the temperature or weather.



8. Everlasting Comfort Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

LONGEST LASTING

The six-liter tank inside the Everlasting Comfort Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier allows it to hydrate up to 500 square feet for over 50 hours at a time. It also includes an incorporated essential oil tray which allows you to create a room-wide scent of your choice (oils are sold separately) to assist with a good night’s sleep. You’ll also find that the adjustable mist output is an appealing feature, as it can be changed depending on the room size or your personal preferences at the time.



9. LEVOIT Large Room Humidifier

BEST FOR LARGE ROOMS

If you want to enjoy the benefits of long-term, increased humidity in your bedroom but don’t want an uncomfortable level of noise in your home, the LEVOIT Large Room Humidifier could be the product for you. This six-liter, dual-temperature humidifier is capable of filling even the largest of bedrooms with moist air while the pull-out essential oil tray allows you to add a scent at the same time. And as this product is supplied with a remote control, you’ll be able to make adjustments to your settings without having to endure the inconvenience of having to get up out of your comfy bed.



10. Elecameier Cool Mist Humidifier

MOST STYLISH

Given its stylish appearance, this Elecameier Cool Mist Humidifier would be worthy of a place in your bedroom even if it didn’t offer any additional functionality. The 2.3-liter, whisper-quiet humidifier boasts three mist levels, including both warm and cool, making it a great option for year-round use. It also features a 360-degree rotating dual nozzle to ensure full coverage of your bedroom. Furthermore, this attractive product is available in three different colors and also sports an essential oil tray that allows you to scent your bedroom however you wish.



