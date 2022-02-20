ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Internet Praises Owner for 'Stealing' Back Cat Taken by Neighbors

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
The Reddit user was met with near unanimous approval for managing to retrieve...

Darlene WW
2d ago

I think it horrible to steal your neighbors pet. How low and ignorant - as if the owner isn't going to recognize their animal friend. Good on them.

27
Penny Shepherd
2d ago

I would take my cats back also if anyone stole them. I have three cats that are totally indoor cats. they have not been outside in years.

17
stephanie
2d ago

My dogs are like my kids, as pets are to many animal lovers. Would you wait til morning to pound on a door to get your child back, so you didn't wake up the occupants?? NO..NTA! Personally, I would have called the police.

13
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

