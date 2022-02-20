Tallent sees dream come true

Clemson freshman Casey Tallent saw his dream come true Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium when he saw the mound for the first time as a Tiger.

The Hartwell (Ga.) native came in and settled things down for Clemson, who trailed 4-0 at the time. Tallent went 2 1/3 innings without giving up a hit or a run.

“It was definitely a dream come true,” Tallent said following Clemson’s 19-4 win over Indiana Saturday. “To say I wasn’t nervous is false. I was very nervous. But I just went out there and put my confidence in all of my preseason work. I just went out there and competed.”