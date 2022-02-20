ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Tallent sees dream come true

By Robert MacRae
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

Clemson freshman Casey Tallent saw his dream come true Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium when he saw the mound for the first time as a Tiger.

The Hartwell (Ga.) native came in and settled things down for Clemson, who trailed 4-0 at the time. Tallent went 2 1/3 innings without giving up a hit or a run.

“It was definitely a dream come true,” Tallent said following Clemson’s 19-4 win over Indiana Saturday. “To say I wasn’t nervous is false. I was very nervous. But I just went out there and put my confidence in all of my preseason work. I just went out there and competed.”

The Clemson Insider

The latest on Hall's injury

Two days after PJ Hall went down with a foot injury that forced him to miss most of Clemson's most recent game, Clemson coach Brad Brownell gave an update on the Tigers' leading scorer. "The X-ray was negative, (...)
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Georgia

Big loss for the Georgia football program's coaching staff: Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is stepping down from his post with the Bulldogs, according to multiple reports. Luke served as UGA's O-line (...)
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

