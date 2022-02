DONUTS! We all love them right? From Homer Simpson to Wayne & Garth, American's have been loving the donut for what seems like forever. The love of the donut however goes way further back than the founding of the U.S.A. In fact, there is a German cookbook from the year 1845, called Küchenmeisterei (Mastery of the Kitchen), that has a recipe that some consider the world's first donut. And whether you spell it Donut or Doughnut, you're sure to agree that we have some pretty tasty donuts here in Western New York.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO