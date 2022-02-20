Flagler County set to conduct prescribed burn, warns residents they may see smoke in the area

Flagler County Logo

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County will conduct a prescribed burn on Sunday to reduce hazardous fuels and aid in the ecological restoration of the habitat for gopher tortoises.

Sunday’s prescribed burn will take place at the Bulow Creek conservation property from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents living off Old Kings Road South in the Bulow Plantation area may see smoke, and those living on Secretariat Lane, Steeplechase Trail, and Lexington Court may also see the presence of emergency vehicles.

The 100-acre prescribed fire is being handled by Flagler County’s Land Management Department with the assistance of Flagler County Fire Rescue, the Florida Forest Service, the Florida Park Service and staff from the Prescribed Fire Training Center.

“Fire is a natural and necessary component to the wildland ecology within nearly all of Florida’s ecosystems,” said Prescribed Fire Program Supervisor Michael Orlando. “It is vital to the native plants and animals, like the gopher tortoise, that inhabit the site. Also, by applying prescribed fire during favorable conditions, we reduce the likelihood and hazard level of potential wildfires. This practice is important to our habitat maintenance and wildfire mitigation practices.”

Flagler County’s Land Management Department maintains about 10,000 acres within Flagler.

“Of that acreage, about 3,000 acres are ready for prescribed fire under favorable conditions,” said Public Lands and Natural Resources Manager Michael Lagasse. “We have more lands, about another 1,500 acres, that should be maintained by fire but require additional mechanical work to reduce the fuel loads before fire can be safely returned to them.”

According to a Flagler County news release, a successful prescribed fire, sometimes also referred to as a “controlled” burn, removes the hazardous level of fuel in a given area.

Unplanned wildfires have a greater risk of being destructive because the accumulation of vegetation serves as the fuel for these hotter, faster-moving fires.

“We spend a lot of time planning and preparing for prescribed burning, but we don’t make the decision to burn until the last minute,” Orlando said. “The weather has to be just right, it can’t be too windy, or from the wrong direction. Other factors such as relative humidity and dispersion index are important to our considerations too. We review the forecast for many factors and monitor them for days before a fire and throughout the day of the burn.”

