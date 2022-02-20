ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIr6I_0eK1ft9x00

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said, adding that the famously stoic 95-year-old monarch plans to carry on working.

Queen Elizabeth II calls vaccine ‘quite harmless’

The palace said the queen would continue with “light” duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace said in a statement.

People in the U.K. who test positive for COVID-19 are required to self-isolate for at least five days, although the British government says it plans to lift that requirement for England this week.

The queen has received three doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Both her eldest son Prince Charles , 73, and her 74-year-old daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted COVID-19. Charles has since returned to work. There are also thought to be several recent virus cases among staff at Windsor Castle, where the queen is staying.

Nursing home employee accused of stealing over $100k from elderly

Senior British politicians sent get-well messages. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from COVID and a rapid return to vibrant good health.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote that he was “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery,” while opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer wished the queen “good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma’am.”

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6, the anniversary of the death in 1952 of her father King George VI.

A fixture in the life of the nation, Elizabeth has been in robust health for most of her reign and has been photographed riding a horse as recently as 2020. In the past year she has been seen using a walking stick , and in October she spent a night in a London hospital for unspecified tests.

The queen’s doctors ordered her to rest after that and she was forced to cancel appearances at several key events, including Remembrance Sunday services and the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland in November.

This month she returned to public duties and has held audiences both virtually and in-person with diplomats, politicians and senior military officers. During one exchange caught on camera last week, she walked slowly with a stick and said “as you can see I can’t move” in an apparent reference to her leg.

The queen has a busy schedule over the next few months of her Platinum Jubilee year, and is scheduled to attend in-person public engagements in the coming weeks, including a diplomatic reception at Windsor on March 2 and the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14.

On March 29, she has a remembrance service at Westminster Abbey for her husband Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

Man rescued from snow after being mistaken for ‘pile of trash’

Public celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee are scheduled for June, with festivities including a military parade, a day of horse racing and neighborhood parties over a June 2-5 long weekend.

The queen is the latest monarch from around the world to catch COVID-19. Queen Margrethe of Denmark, 82, and Spain’s King Felipe VI, 54, both tested positive for the illness earlier in February and had mild symptoms.

Her diagnosis comes after a difficult week for Britain’s royal family.

On Tuesday the queen’s second son, Prince Andrew, settled a U.S. lawsuit brought by a woman who claimed he had sexually abused with her when she was 17 and traveling with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew strenuously denied the claim by Virginia Giuffre. He agreed in a settlement to make a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity.

On Wednesday, London’s Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into allegations that people associated with one of Prince Charles’ charities offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure honors and citizenship in return for donations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Man arrested following high-speed chase, crash in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a man Monday morning following a high-speed chase, arresting him for felony eluding police and possession of meth, among other charges. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, deputies clocked a vehicle traveling “an excessive speed” on Porterfield Highway. A pursuit followed and […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Carter Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for 3 missing children

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding three missing children. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Jacob Harmon, 12-year-old Joshua Harmon, and 8-year-old Amber Harmon. According to the sheriff’s office, they have been missing since Friday and may be traveling in an “older silver Subaru.” News […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

JCPD searching for 3 inmates who walked away from work detail

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say three inmates walked away from work detail on Tuesday. According to the Johnson City Police Department, the agency was notified around 5:35 p.m that the inmates walked off while performing work at Freedom Hall Civic Center. The JCPD identified the inmates as Brianna Marie Fleenor, Mary Elizabeth Dunn, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
epicstream.com

Prince William Fury: Kate Middleton's Husband 'Sick' Of Prince Charles For Pushing 'Queen Camilla'? Duke Publicly Reacts To Queen Elizabeth's Wishes For Cornwall Couple

Prince William reportedly got "sick" of Prince Charles' royal advocacy. Prince William is one of the busiest members of the royal family as he usually represents the palace whenever Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles fail to do so. Aside from being the admirable husband of Kate Middleton, the Duke of Cambridge is also known as second in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth Confirmed Who She’d Like to Be Queen of England In a Shocking Public Statement

Queen Elizabeth II has remained low-key the past few months, but before her big day, she decided to drop a bombshell that answered everyone’s main question. On the eve of her Accession Day, where she’ll start to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June which marks her 70th year as a British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone when she finally confirmed she would like Duchess Camilla to be the next Queen once her son takes the throne, per People.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Engagements#British Royal Family#Uk#Ap#Labour Party
The Independent

Prince Philip was a ‘Greek god’ who ‘showed off like mad’, says Lady Pamela Hicks

The Queen’s bridesmaid and former lady-in-waiting, Lady Pamela Hicks has revealed that Prince Philip used to “show off” around the Queen and her sister Princess Margaret when they were younger.Hicks, 92, who is the cousin of the late Duke of Edinburgh, hosted a panel with her daughter, India Hicks called “70 Years of Duty and Friendship” on Friday evening, discussing her life-long friendship with Her Majesty.The talk was to celebrate the 70th anniversary since the Queen acceded to the throne, which will be marked on Sunday 6 February.Lady Pamela is the daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and the great-great-granddaughter of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife To Do This At Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebration? Cambridge Couple To Reportedly Reunite With Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Edward And Sophie In March

Kate Middleton is said to take the spotlight again in June. Many people look up to Kate Middleton. Not only is she known for her classic beauty but she is also a woman of substance, who also has a talent for playing musical instruments. As a matter of fact, the...
CELEBRITIES
WJHL

WJHL

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy