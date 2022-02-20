ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Here's Where You've Seen The How I Met Your Father Cast Before

Elite Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may not see any of the original How I Met Your Mother cast in Hulu’s rebooted How I Met Your Father, but you’ll *definitely* spot a ton of familiar faces all the same. The new series is packed with TV royalty, including millennial faves like Hilary Duff, Kim Cattrall, and...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
NYLON

Everything Coming to Netflix March 2022

Right now, Netflix is riding high off our current obsession with scam artists, as The Tinder Swindler tops the streaming service’s global film charts and Shonda Rhimes’ Anna Delvey miniseries Inventing Anna does the same for television. It’s been a strong start to 2022 at La Casa de Ted Sarandos, and from the looks of it, the streamer has no intentions of slowing down. With just one glance at the list for new content coming in March, it’s clear Netflix has plenty for everyone to get excited about.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Josh Peck
Person
Francia Raisa
Person
Leighton Meester
Person
Suraj Sharma
Vogue

What To Read, Watch & Listen To Ahead Of The Biggest TV Series Of The Year

Bel-Air A politically charged (and much darker) reimagining of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air hits Peacock and Sky on 14 February, retracing Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Los Angeles in present-day America. For some comic relief before tackling the drama, revisit the original ’90s sitcom – paying special attention to Ashley and Hilary Banks’s vastly underrated wardrobes.
TV SERIES
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drake Josh#Movies#Himym#Himyf
IndieWire

Channing Tatum Won’t Watch Marvel Movies After ‘Gambit’ Cancellation: ‘I Was So Traumatized’

As the Marvel universe continues to expand at a rapid pace, it seems like a new Hollywood star is cast as a superhero every day. In fact, it’s almost rarer to find an A-list star who is not developing a comic book movie. Channing Tatum occupies that rarified air, and the “Magic Mike” star does not expect that to change anytime soon. In fact, he does not even watch Marvel movies. In an interview with Variety, Tatum says he is still not over the collapse of his planned X-Men spinoff “Gambit,” and the unmade project has soured him on all...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
HollywoodLife

Bridget Fonda’s Husband Danny Elfman: Everything To Know About Her Life Partner

Bridget Fonda has been married to her husband Danny Elfman since 2003. Find out more about their longstanding relationship here!. Bridget Fonda, 58, hasn’t appeared in movies or TV since 2002 (her last role was in the TV movie Snow Queen), she was a mainstay of 90s cinema after hitting mainstream success in the 90s by appearing in The Godfather Part III. Throughout the decade, Bridget starred in tons of movies that have become classics, like Quentin Tarantino‘s crime drama Jackie Brown. She also appeared in the comedy Singles in 1992 and the 1999 horror flick Lake Placid.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

'Elvis' Teaser Reveals Full Trailer Coming Thursday from Director Baz Luhrmann

Fans can look forward to Elvis, a biopic on legendary musician Elvis Presley from Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge!, The Great Gatsby), becoming one of the most hotly-anticipated films of the summer. The director has released a glimpse of the film via Twitter ahead of the full trailer, which will arrive on Thursday. Luhrmann makes the most of 15 seconds, getting across his filmmaking style in addition to seemingly confirming the biopic's commitment to telling the star's full story, which tragically did "end in a flash."
MOVIES
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Star Trek’ Cast, Including Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, Returning for Fourth Film

Click here to read the full article. They’re boldly going back. Paramount is planning to enter negotiations for “Star Trek” stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg to return to the Enterprise for their fourth tour of duty in the venerable sci-fi franchise. The announcement was made by J.J. Abrams during the Paramount Investors Day Presentation on Feb. 15. “We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new ‘Star Trek’ film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new...
MOVIES
TheWrap

New Footage From Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Aquaman 2’ Revealed in DC Promo (Video)

This year is going to be huge for DC and Warner Bros. While we’re now less than a month away from “The Batman,” Matt Reeves’ bold new interpretation of the caped crusader (with Robert Pattinson in the cape and cowl), and DC and Warner Bros. want you to know that this is just the opening salvo in a year-long smorgasbord of superhero content. With a new sizzle, we get brand new footage from “Black Adam” (starring Dwayne Johnson) and “The Flash” (with Ezra Miller), alongside a glimpse of Aquaman (Jason Momoa) in his new costume from “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” My man!
MOVIES
Popculture

Charlie Hunnam to Star in Massive New Netflix Movie

Sons of Anarchy actor Charlie Hunnam joined Army of the Dead director Zack Snyder's next big project for Netflix, Rebel Moon. The epic science-fiction movie will also star Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, and Sofia Boutella. Snyder also cast Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in Justice League, in a major role.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy