Presidential Election

Cruz: 'Joe Biden becoming president is the best thing that ever happened, tragically, for Vladimir Putin'

The Hill
 2 days ago
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) blasted President Biden on Sunday for what he described as his enabling of Russia's aggression toward Ukraine, saying Biden's presidency was the "best thing" that had happened for Russian President Vladimir Putin .

Fox News Channel anchor Bill Hemmer asked Cruz during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" if he believes the White House's approach to the situation at the Ukrainian border has worked so far.

"No, it hasn't worked at all. If you look at what the Ukrainians want, they've been very explicit," Cruz said. "They've asked the United States explicitly, 'Put sanctions on Nord Stream 2, right now, today.' Joe Biden could do that this morning. He refuses to do it. And they said, number two, provide lethal military aid, give us the weapons to defend ourselves."

Cruz argued that Senate support for sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has changed solely because of who is sitting in the Oval Office and accused Democrats of voting "in favor" of Russia.

"Joe Biden came to Capitol Hill and personally lobbied Democratic senators to vote against Russian sanctions. That's why we're facing this invasion. I gotta say Bill, Joe Biden becoming president is the best thing that ever happened, tragically, for Vladimir Putin," said Cruz.

The Biden administration has vowed to issue "unprecedented" and "crippling" sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine. On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Western governments to issue preemptive sanctions against Moscow.

Biden said last week that he was "convinced" that Russia was planning on invading Ukraine, though members of his administration have said that diplomatic paths toward deescalation are still on the table.

Comments / 15

Matt Watkins
2d ago

Let me fix that for ya. “Donald Trump becoming president is the best thing that ever happened, tragically, for Vladimir Putin.”

Reply
7
MC
2d ago

What we don’t need is anymore of Trump kissing Putin’s (to put it nicely) behind. They both super gargantuan egos.

Reply(2)
8
could be
2d ago

Well if Trump had done anything about him annexing Crimea maybe he wouldn’t feel like he could do it with Ukrainian as well.

Reply
3
Community Policy