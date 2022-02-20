ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Media embrace of Stacey Abrams is a preview of 2022, 2024 election coverage

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13A8zX_0eK1e9yV00

Will media coverage of the 2022 midterms and 2024 presidential election be objective, unbiased and sober?

That's the rhetorical question to end all rhetorical questions, of course, especially when looking back at the past four presidential contests. The 2008 campaign featured, as the great media analyst Bernie Goldberg put it in his bestselling book, "A Slobbering Love Affair" between the media and Barack Obama .

The Obama water-carrying continued in 2012, when Obama again avoided much scrutiny of his record, while Republican nominee Mitt Romney was painted as a racist, dog-abusing, binders-full-of-women-carrying Mormon Gordon Gekko who was so clueless that he called Russia our biggest geopolitical foe.

The 2016 election somehow got worse, with Donald Trump cast as the second coming of Adolf Hitler. A USA Today poll summed up what readers and viewers were thinking when it came to coverage of the Clinton and Trump campaigns.

“By nearly 10-1, all those surveyed say the news media, including major newspapers and TV stations, would like to see Clinton rather than Trump elected. That includes 82% of Trump supporters and 74% of Clinton supporters,” the paper reported in October 2016. Despite the overwhelmingly biased coverage, Trump went on to win.

In 2020 things went well past biased and straight into full-blown activism. Negative stories about Joe Biden ’s son Hunter were censored on social media and ignored by traditional media. Biden avoided scrutiny around his nearly 50 years in politics almost entirely, with the focus myopically on Trump. Town halls for Biden were little more than PR campaigns. In some cases, those asking the questions were firm supporters of the Democrat. One MSNBC presidential historian (Jon Meacham) praised Biden on his campaign speeches that he helped write without disclosing that important fact.

So, what will happen in this November’s elections? Look no further than a politician currently more beloved by traditional media than any other: Georgia's Stacey Abrams.

The embrace comes despite Abrams committing the biggest no-no in American politics today: declaring that an election was stolen, sowing doubt in future elections and calling the secretary of state who oversaw her gubernatorial contest in Georgia "corrupt." Switch out the name "Abrams" with "Trump" and apply the same rhetoric and we know how the media would respond.

“Concession means to acknowledge an action is right, true or proper. …I cannot concede,” Abrams declared in November 2018 following her 55,000-vote loss to Republican Brian Kemp .

“I have no empirical evidence that I would have achieved a higher number of votes. However, I have sufficient, and I think legally sufficient, doubt about the process to say that it was not a fair election,” Abrams said in April 2019.

“I believe it was stolen from the voters. I just said it can't happen again. And that has been my mission for the last two years,” Abrams repeated in November 2020.

These are chilling attacks on democracy, no doubt. But it was difficult to find any journalists at liberal outlets condemning this rhetoric. Instead, some even defended Abrams on the matter.

So, it was no surprise when Abrams received similar treatment from the media when it comes to her blatant hypocrisy around masks in schools. Recently, Abrams, a staunch advocate of masking children in schools, visited an elementary school in Georgia. At one point, she thought it was a great idea to take a picture with her in the forefront and kids, all masked as they have been for two years, sitting behind her. But she didn’t wear a mask. The photo went viral on social media.

Abrams committed one of the more egregious political fumbles you'll see. But instead of showing contrition, she initially (and incredibly) called the criticism "pitiful" and "predictable" while invoking Black History Month to defend herself.

"It is shameful that our opponents are using a Black History Month reading event for Georgia children as the impetus for a false political attack, and it is pitiful and predictable that our opponents continue to look for opportunities to distract from their failed records when it comes to protecting public health during the pandemic,” Abrams said in an Instagram post.

The usual suspects in the media made Abrams the victim while portraying Republicans as the bad guys.

The Washington Post: "GOP rivals seize on Stacey Abrams’s maskless classroom photo as her campaign calls criticism 'silly.'”

"Her Republican opponents and conservative commentators seized on the image, pointing out what they characterized as the hypocrisy of a candidate being photographed without a mask despite supporting them in schools," the story reads.

You gotta love it: "...what they characterized as the hypocrisy of a candidate being photographed without a mask..."

Abrams eventually apologized.

In the 2022 Georgia gubernatorial election polls, Abrams trails her potential Republican opponents in Gov. Brian Kemp (48 to 41 percent) and David Perdue (47 to 43 percent).

But she’s got one thing going for her. She can count on the same media support Obama, Hillary Clinton and Biden received in the last four presidential elections. Many in the media seem heavily invested in making her the next governor of Georgia in order to pave the way for her to become the next president of the United States.

Joe Concha is a media and politics columnist.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Voices: Hillary Clinton is back, whether you like it or not — and Trump certainly doesn’t

Those suffering from shouty-septuagenarian burnout will be unhappy to hear that it’s 2016 all over again. Hillary Clinton is making speeches, and Donald Trump is insisting that she’s responsible for a political scandal that’s “bigger than Watergate”. In a tantrum that’s largely been ignored by the non-Fox media, the former president has insisted repeatedly that Clinton spied on his White House and tried to frame him as a Russian asset. “Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones. So it’s a day that ends in Y,” Clinton tweeted in response to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Moment Trump Revealed His True Feelings About Don Jr.

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump’s latest interview featured some telling moments that revealed how the former president feels about his adult children. Trump railed against the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol for asking Ivanka Trump to cooperate with the probe, claiming they’re trying to “go after children.” But as Kimmel pointed out, Ivanka Trump ― who served as a senior adviser in the Trump White House ― was hardly a child.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Trump’s legal problems are about to get a whole lot worse

A federal judge ruled last week that a trio of civil claims against defeated former president Donald Trump for his actions on and before the Jan. 6 insurrection can proceed. The cases, brought by 11 members of Congress and two Capitol Police officers, are a reminder that civil liability could deal a substantial blow to the instigator in chief.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Jon Meacham
Person
David Perdue
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents could include confidential material; most Hillary critics silent

In the grand scheme of things, Donald Trump has bigger problems to deal with than 15 boxes of papers. After all, the former president is under investigation in Washington, New York and Georgia for allegations ranging from improperly pressuring officials to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory to possible fraud at the Trump Organization. He is in a war of words with Mitch McConnell, who accuses him of inciting the Capitol "insurrection," and is accusing Mike Pence of failing in his duty to "overturn the election." He is backing the RNC’s censure of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for helping probe "legitimate political discourse" on Jan. 6. And he is trying to elect like-minded Republicans in the midterms and defeat critics he dismisses as RINOs.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Polls#2016 Election#Republican#Mormon#Democrat#Msnbc
MSNBC

As Fox News caught lying about Biden, Dems eye Obama's insight

As Republicans push “culture war” and "woke" attacks, and other countries follow the GOP playbook, Democrats are eyeing ways to confront these attacks and outlandish lies from some Fox News hosts. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the international mix of anti-woke and anti-immigrant policies and recalls when Pres. Obama channeled "Drake energy" to explain Fox's impact on political haters: "If I watched Fox News I wouldn't vote for me either."Feb. 17, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

GOP candidates add a repulsive new twist to Trump’s ‘big lie’

It’s hardly surprising to hear that Republican Senate candidates are campaigning on the “big lie” that the 2020 election was riddled with fraud. This has become so routine that it’s no longer treated as newsworthy, which further normalizes it, a terrible development that we should resist.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

New developments in Gaetz probe

Rep. Matt Gaetz is under investigation by the DOJ into connection to alleged corruption, bribery and sex trafficking by the Justice Department. Should he still be allowed to sit on the House Judiciary Committee while the probe is underway? Rep. Ted Lieu joins the show.Jan. 28, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Trump is losing to Trumpism

It’s a tiny thing, by itself an unimportant thing almost certainly — but it’s one of those things that overlaps with other little things to suddenly have weight. There was Donald Trump, filmed at a distance through some leafy plants decorating a common area at Mar-a-Lago, looking a bit put out. A few cajoling waves of his arms and his customers comply: A few seconds of applause, a couple of “Woo!” cheers, and Trump is satisfied. A double thumbs up, a little smile, and he departs.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Post

In a surprising twist, Trump uses inaccurate Durham reporting to boost his election claims

It’s been less than a week, but the inaccurate summary of a court filing by special counsel John Durham promulgated on the right has become canon. Here, for example, is Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) articulating it on Fox News on Wednesday night (shortly before taking a moment to plug campaign merchandise glamorizing his encouragement of protesters on Jan. 6).
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

483K+
Followers
58K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy