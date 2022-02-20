ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

BEIJING SNAPSHOT: As Olympics ebb, smartphone synchronicity

By TED ANTHONY
harrisondaily.com
 4 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — The smartphones glowed. The irony echoed. As part of the closing ceremony Sunday night for the most locked-down and sequestered Olympics in human history,...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY.com

BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Local fans allowed inside Olympic bubble

BEIJING (AP) — Some local fans are getting to watch the Beijing Games in person, though it’s not clear exactly how they were selected for a visit inside the tightly controlled Olympic bubble. As part of the strict measures intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the...
TOKYO OLYMPICS
MyNorthwest.com

BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Closed loop has advantages — for shoppers

BEIJING (AP) — There are many disadvantages to working inside the hermetically sealed “closed loop” at the Beijing Olympics. The “bubble” separates reporters, athletes and Olympic staff from the real Beijing public, giving access only to venues, the media center, or the hotel. But if...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Synchronicity#Olympics#Beijing#Snapshot#Ap
TIME

China's Support for Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine Confirms the West's Worst Fears

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties. Ukraine is, after all, a key member of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative —a $1 trillion repaving of the fabled Silk Road—with whom China enjoyed over $15 billion of bilateral trade in 2020. “I attach great importance to the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership,” Xi said, hailing a “deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields and even closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Roundup: Russia Invades Ukraine; Biden Responds; Cable News Reacts

Russia has invaded Ukraine ... President Biden warns of "further consequences" for Russia ... Biden has spoken with the Ukrainian president ... Restaurants trying to discourage delivery ... Hollywood Unlocked apologizes for false report of Queen's death ... Two Black Hawk helicopters crash during training in Utah ... Documentary about corruption within FIFA in the works ... Naomi Osaka bought Nick Lachey's house ... Greg Abbott at it again ... LinkedIn launching podcast network ... Dan Snyder revealed as buyer of George Washington's Mt. Vernon estate ... Greg Norman '30 for 30' premieres April 5 ... Two prosecutors leading Trump New York fraud investigation resign ... Lizzo's next era ... Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are back together ... Trading LeBron James should be on the table for the Lakers ... Alana Haim is proud of her teeth ...
FIFA
Fortune

Many are worried about an energy crisis after Nord Stream 2 was shut down. But Europe says Russian troops arrived too late

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the face of rising aggression and waning intentions of diplomacy from Russia, Germany pulled the plug on the contentious Nord Stream 2—a gas pipeline that was expected to supply 10% of Europe’s gas demand from Russia to Germany by the second half of 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy