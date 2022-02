I had a crush on a girl when I was in the 12th grade. She was a year older than me, but she never knew. She was pretty, funny, and smart. We used to be best friends until our friendship became awkward because I started having feelings for her. Unfortunately, she had no idea how to react, so we lost contact...except we still had a class together three years later in medicine, and once again, we were best friends. And once again, it turned awkward.

