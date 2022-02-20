ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond looking for input on library renovation plans

By Jakob Cordes
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Main Library is slated for a face lift under a plan set in motion in 2017, and now the library system’s leadership wants community input on the flagship library’s redesign.

The library’s director, Scott Firestene, will host a virtual community meeting on March 1 at 6 pm. You can sign up for the meeting and check out the details on the library’s website .

A community survey of library patrons last year found that while patrons had overwhelmingly positive feelings about the library, many also wanted to see expanded hours on Sundays and during the evenings.

Outside of checking out books and movies, many library patrons reported using the facilities for cultural events and to access the internet.

