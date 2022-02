The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears girls basketball team and boys soccer team are now one win away from playing for Central Section Championship. Sierra Pacific’s boys soccer, the No. 2 seed in Division V playoffs, team advanced to the semifinals with a dominate 7-0 victory over No. 7 seed Hoover High on Feb. 18. Maximus Ekk led the way for the Golden Bears with four goals. David Dutra added one goal and three assists, while Lucas Martins and Mathew Sumaya each finished with one goal. Andrew Duta ended the game with two assists, while Cristian Jaramillo had one.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO