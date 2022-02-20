ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

Pilot dies in crash of a small plane northwest of Kingman

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — A man has died after the small plane he was piloting crashed northwest of Kingman, according to authorities.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the pilot was the only person aboard the single-engine Cessna when it went down Saturday near the Triangle Airpark.

The man’s name hasn’t been released yet and the cause of the fatal crash isn’t immediately known.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be handling the investigation.

