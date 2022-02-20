ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan at Wisconsin odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark
 2 days ago
The No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers (20-5, 11-4 Big Ten) host the Michigan Wolverines (14-10, 8-6) Sunday. Tip-off at Kohl Center is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (on CBS). Below, we look at the Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Michigan is 3-1 straight up (SU) and 2-2 against the spread (ATS) over its past four games, including an 84-79 win at Iowa Thursday as a 5-point underdog. The Wolverines are ninth in net rating in the Big Ten with the second-toughest schedule, according to USA TODAY’s Jeff Sagarin.

Wisconsin also has won three of its past four games (2-2 ATS) with the latest being a 74-69 upset of Indiana Tuesday as a 3-point road underdog. The Badgers are eighth in net rating in the Big Ten with the sixth-toughest schedule.

The Wolverines won and covered both meetings with the Badgers last season and each contest went Under the total.

Michigan at Wisconsin odds, spread and lines

  • Money line: Michigan +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Wisconsin -155 (bet $155 to win $100)
  • Against the spread: Michigan +2.5 (-105) | Wisconsin -2.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 138.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Michigan at Wisconsin odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Michigan 73, Wisconsin 67

SPRINKLE on MICHIGAN (+125) with the plan of betting Wolverines plus the points harder.

These teams are nearly equal in experience, but Michigan has a lot more talent. The Wolverines have eight five- or four-star recruits, while the Badgers have just two four-star recruits.

Furthermore, Michigan was 2-0 SU and ATS versus Wisconsin last season because the Wolverines dominated the glass and were a far better 3-point shooting team.

Michigan still has those edges over Wisconsin. The Wolverines have a plus-5.6 rebound-per-game margin and the Badgers have a plus-0.4 rebound-per-game margin.

According to KenPom.com, Michigan has a positive effective field-goal percentage (eFG%) differential whereas Wisconsin has a negative eFG% differential.

Again, I’d only SPRINKLE on MICHIGAN (+125) because the Wolverines’ spread is the much sharper play.

BET MICHIGAN +2.5 (-105) heavier than or instead of its money line because this is just a better spot for the Wolverines.

The underdog has covered 17 of the last 23 Michigan-Wisconsin meetings. The Badgers are 0-4 ATS in their last four home games and 4-6 ATS at home versus teams with a winning record.

For the record, MICHIGAN +2.5 (-105) is my favorite wager in this game.

LEAN to the OVER 138.5 (-115) for a small wager if at all, based on a few trendy reasons.

These teams are a combined 27-13 O/U versus teams with a winning record, Michigan is 10-4 O/U as a road underdog since 2019 (head coach Juwan Howard’s first year on the job) and Wisconsin is 27-15 O/U as a home favorite over that span.

WISCONSIN STATE
WATCH: Izzo weighs in on suggestion to remove post game handshake line after UM-Wiscy brawl

It’s safe to say Tom Izzo is not in favor of getting rid of the post game handshake line. The Michigan State basketball coach was asked to weigh-in on potentially removing the post game handshake line after Sunday’s exchange between Michigan and Wisconsin. Izzo simply was very much against even the thought of removing this from the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
