Pfizer-BioNTech has paused its plan to give its two-shot Covid vaccine to children under the age of five, meaning parents will not be able to get their young children vaccinated in the coming weeks.The company announced that it has postponed its application to the Food and Drug Administration while it waits for data on a three-dose series of the vaccine for children aged six months to four-years-old.Pfizer says that a three-dose series of shots “may provide a higher level of protection in the age group”, and it will not have the necessary data until April.In December the company said that...

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 11 DAYS AGO