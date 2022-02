A Cherokee County man who shot his estranged wife seven times after asking if their marriage can be saved has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including of attempted murder.Ronald Richard Goss had broken into his wife Tina Davis’s house in February 2018 with a gun, telling her that if he could not have her, no one else could.The 57-year-old was sentenced to 65 years in prison on Tuesday by Cherokee Superior court for attempted murder, invading his wife’s home, attempting arson, nine counts of family violence aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reported...

